Robbie Williams Surprises Taylor Swift Fans By Joining Her On Stage For 'Angels' Rendition

Taylor Swift fans got a surprise from Robbie Williams at her gig on Saturday night. The singer joined Taylor on stage for rendition of his hit ‘Angels’, as she played her latest show at Wembley Stadium.

Gareth Cattermole/TAS18 via Getty Images Robbie Williams joined Taylor Swift on stage at her show

Fans were blown away by the performance, which was hailed as a real “moment” on social media.

I honestly don’t think I’ve ever screamed so loud as when Robbie Williams came up from the stage to sing Angels with Taylor Swift that was the most insane moment of my life — charlotte cunningham 🦋 (@whenshewaschar) June 23, 2018

Taylor Swift’s surprise guest tonight was Robbie Williams and it was unironically one of the best and most confusing moments of my life pic.twitter.com/Ga3lOHbemB — Lex Croucher (@lexcanroar) June 23, 2018

Honestly of all the people to show up at Taylor Swift’s concert, I was not expecting Robbie Williams. But what a moment when you get an unexpected stadium singalong to Angels. 🙌🏻🐍❤️ June 23, 2018

Robbie Williams and @taylorswift singing Angels together is the moment I didn’t know I needed. #reputationstadiumtour pic.twitter.com/wOFzPZ9kUZ — Rebecca Lewis (@bexlewis361) June 23, 2018

Wow. Seriously. ⁦@taylorswift13⁩ what a show. Getaway Car was voted our family favourite moment; but Angels with Robbie was some singalong surprise! pic.twitter.com/jPNfqxmO2r — stewart vandermark (@TheStewartV) June 23, 2018

Robbie @ Taylor Swift @ Wembley! pic.twitter.com/ocAXndf5Ge — Leigh Holmwood (@LeighHolmwood) June 23, 2018

However, it is not the first time she has brought on a surprise guest during her ‘Reputation’ tour. On Friday, former One Directioner Niall Horan came out to duet on his single ‘Slow Hands’ with her.

Dave Hogan/TAS18 via Getty Images The pair duetted on Robbie's hit 'Angels'

Taylor’s tour has made a number of headlines since it kicked off at the start of May, initally surrounding the huge snake statues the set features, in reference to her feud with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. More recently, she was hit by reports of poor ticket sales for her UK stadium shows, which has been blamed on high ticket prices. Meanwhile, Robbie is said to be gearing up for a judging role on ‘The X Factor’. It has been rumoured he and wife Ayda Field will be joining the panel for the show’s 15th series later this year, replacing the departing Nicole Scherzinger and Louis Walsh.

VALERIE MACON via Getty Images Robbie is rumoured to be joining 'The X Factor' with wife Ayda Field

While nothing has yet been confirmed, Robbie remained coy about the claims during an appearance on ‘This Morning’ last week. He said: “If there is an ‘X Factor’ in my future, whether it be this year or next year or never, I’m scared for my own safety and health but not because of the people out there, the public, Twitter or Instagram, my wife. She is an A+ student from Beverly Hills, incredibly square, she is like ‘why would you do that?’ “She is supposed to be doing it with me. I have read those reports too. I would say…as it happens people say that every year and we say ‘no comment’. Yeah, there is a lot of me that would love to do it too. But as it happens, people are talking nothing has been signed. But watch this space.”