Robert De Niro turned the air blue on Sunday morning television after expressing his frank opinion on fans of Donald Trump who do not like his rhetoric.
The Goodfellas actor was asked about his expletive-laced speech about the president at the 2018 Tony Awards.
For those who don’t remember, De Niro got a standing ovation when he said: “I’m going to say one thing: Fuck Trump. It’s no longer down with Trump, it’s fuck Trump.”
Appearing on CNN on Sunday, host Brian Stelter said: “Folks on Fox [News] come after you, I remember the Tonys when you came up there and cursed.”
De Niro replied: “Fuck ’em. Fuck ’em.”
“We are in a moment in our country where this guy is like a gangster,” De Niro told Selter when asked why he responds this way. “We say over and over again this is terrible. We are in a terrible situation and this guy keeps going on and on and on without being stopped.”
Asked if he thinks, as an actor himself, Trump may be acting or performing, De Niro said yes.
“In some ways, I think he is,” he answered, “as I think some of these pundits on Fox are too, because I can’t believe that they would actually buy into this craziness. This guy should not be president, period.”
After De Niro’s first Trump hit back by disparaging De Niro as “a very LOW IQ individual.”
De Niro has previously slammed Trump as a racist and a white supremacist.
When recently asked by TMZ how he’d feel about Vice President Mike Pence taking the reins if Trump were impeached, De Niro said he’d “deal with” Pence but isn’t holding his breath about an impeachment.