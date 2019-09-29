Robert De Niro turned the air blue on Sunday morning television after expressing his frank opinion on fans of Donald Trump who do not like his rhetoric.

The Goodfellas actor was asked about his expletive-laced speech about the president at the 2018 Tony Awards.

For those who don’t remember, De Niro got a standing ovation when he said: “I’m going to say one thing: Fuck Trump. It’s no longer down with Trump, it’s fuck Trump.”

Appearing on CNN on Sunday, host Brian Stelter said: “Folks on Fox [News] come after you, I remember the Tonys when you came up there and cursed.”

De Niro replied: “Fuck ’em. Fuck ’em.”