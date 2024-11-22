Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Utterly Shreds Donald Trump With Hitler Line In Resurfaced Audio

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., left, walks to speak at a campaign rally for Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump, right, Friday, Aug. 23, 2024, in Glendale, Ariz. via Associated Press

Newly-resurfaced audio from Kennedy’s Ring Of Fire radio show in 2016 hears him saying Trump is “not like Hitler” because “Hitler had like a plan, you know, Hitler was interested in policy.”

“I don’t think Trump has any of that,” Kennedy added. “He’s like non compos mentis. He’ll get in there and who knows what will happen.”

In other uncovered audio, Kennedy described Trump as a “carnival barker” whose “fear-based” statements encourage fear of Muslims and Black people.

Andrew Kaczynski’s CNN K-File dug up the audio this week.

And while Kaczynski acknowledged to OutFront host Erin Burnett that Kennedy was a “Trump hater in the past” (calling Trump a “terrible” president as recently as July) these comments “take it to a whole another level.”

Kennedy on Thursday expressed his regret over his remarks ― with a Trump-fawning twist.

“Like many Americans, I allowed myself to believe the mainstream media’s distorted, dystopian portrait of President Trump. I no longer hold this belief and now regret having made those statements,” he said in a statement to CNN.

Kennedy ran as an independent candidate in the 2024 election before dropping out and fiercely endorsing his rival. He’s now fully bent the knee to Trump who has tapped him to run the Health and Human Services Department.