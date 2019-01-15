The death of a British superyacht marina owner on the Caribbean island of St Lucia is being treated as a suspected murder.

The body of the man, named locally as 66-year-old Robert Hathaway, was discovered at his home on Sunday by a neighbour.

A police spokesman in Gros Islet said investigators were awaiting the outcome of a post-mortem examination.

He told the Press Association: “The body of a British national was found where he lived in Grand Riviere, Gros Islet. We are treating his death as a homicide.”

He said the post-mortem was due to be carried out on Monday afternoon.

“We will be getting in touch with his family in the UK. We don’t yet know if he has any next of kin on St Lucia,” he said.

Keats Compton, president of the Marine Industries Association of Saint Lucia and a close friend of Hathaway, said: “I heard the news late yesterday. It’s really horrific.

“Apart from anything else, Bob was a pal of mine. He was on the executive committee of the (Marine Industries) Association and he was an integral part of it.

“I’m also concerned because the yachting fraternity is very close-knit, and the fact that this kind of thing can happen - if it’s not reported properly it can do the industry quite a lot of damage.”

Compton said he had known the victim for more than 10 years and he would be following the police investigation closely.

Asked about a possible motive for the murder, he said: “It was a big shock to me but it’s a bit early to make any speculation.”