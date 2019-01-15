Theresa May is facing for a potentially crushing defeat for her Brexit deal in the House of Commons as last ditch appeals for support appear to have failed.

More than 100 Tory MPs have declared their opposition to May’s Withdrawal Agreement hammered out with Brussels, meaning the government could go down to one of the heaviest defeats of modern times.

The biggest post-war defeat was by 89 votes in 1979, according to academic Philip Cowley, of Queen Mary University London.

But May, according to reports, is staring down a defeat of more than 200 votes, with the Telegraph calculating that the deficit could total 229 and Sky News estimating 225.

The Guardian reports the margin of defeat could be “more than 200” and the Mail cites “allies” of the PM acknowledging that “approaching 200″ will be the majority.

To give her a chance to go back to Brussels to get better terms, and then put a re-worked deal to a second vote of MPs, May is hoping for a defeat of less than 100.

The size of a defeat is crucial to what happens next as it will determine whether May faces pressure to trigger a ‘Plan B’ immediately, face a vote of no confidence or any of a series of alternatives.

The deal suffered its first official parliamentary defeat in the House of Lords on Monday night as peers voted by 321 votes to 152 – a majority of 169 – to reject it. The vote was indicative rather than binding.

On Monday evening, the Prime Minister insisted she was focused on winning the vote, telling Conservative rebels they risked handing the keys of No 10 to Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Meanwhile, Corbyn indicated he was finally ready to table a vote of no confidence in the government if it loses in the Commons.

“Don’t be concerned, it’s coming soon,” he told a meeting of the Parliamentary Labour Party.

But with even rebel Tories likely to rally behind May if Labour attempts to trigger a general election, Corbyn’s aides have declared his ‘preferred’ or ‘default’ option was not a second Brexit referendum.