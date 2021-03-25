Robert Rinder Offers Reward After Being Mugged By Balaclava-Wearing Thieves

Robert Rinder has offered up a reward to help find three thieves who mugged him and snatched his phone on a London street. The 42-year-old star of ITV’s Judge Rinder said three balaclava-wearing “boys” on bikes laughed at him during the robbery near Finchley Road tube station in North London. He said he was left in a state of shock after the attack and pleaded with his followers on social media for help in catching the thieves and offered a cash reward.

MEGA via Getty Images Robert Rinder

“I’ve just had my phone grabbed out my hands by 3 boys wearing balaclavas on bikes (Finchley Road & Canfield gardens),” he tweeted on Wednesday evening. “They laughed as I shouted to drop it. I’m in shock but am insured & privileged. Others are less lucky.” He added: “Help me find these people & stop them (financial reward).”

