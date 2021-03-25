Robert Rinder Offers Reward After Being Mugged By Balaclava-Wearing Thieves

Robert Rinder has offered up a reward to help find three thieves who mugged him and snatched his phone on a London street.
The 42-year-old star of ITV’s Judge Rinder said three balaclava-wearing “boys” on bikes laughed at him during the robbery near Finchley Road tube station in North London.
He said he was left in a state of shock after the attack and pleaded with his followers on social media for help in catching the thieves and offered a cash reward.
“I’ve just had my phone grabbed out my hands by 3 boys wearing balaclavas on bikes (Finchley Road & Canfield gardens),” he tweeted on Wednesday evening.
“They laughed as I shouted to drop it. I’m in shock but am insured & privileged. Others are less lucky.”
He added: “Help me find these people & stop them (financial reward).”
Last year London’s Metropolitan Police reported 2,325 robberies where the suspect was riding a bike, up from 1,380 the previous year.
Robert, a British criminal barrister, is famous for hosting ITV’s daytime courtroom show Judge Rinder and appearing on Strictly Come Dancing in 2016.
The London-born star was called to the bar and officially became a lawyer in 2001.
Last week, Robert issued a stark warning to MPs, amid reports he could be about to take over from Piers Morgan on Good Morning Britain.
Since Piers’ exit from the breakfast TV show last week, Robert has been hotly tipped to join his close friend Susanna Reid on GMB.
In the past year, Piers had a reputation for his no-nonsense approach when interviewing government ministers, particularly about the coronavirus crisis.
Now Robert has vowed that if he were to take over, MPs definitely shouldn’t expect him to take it any easier on them than his predecessor.