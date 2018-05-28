Roman Abramovich 'Becomes Israeli Citizen'

Roman Abramovich has become an Israeli citizen just days after it emerged his UK visa was not being renewed.

The Russian billionaire owner of Chelsea soccer club will move to Tel Aviv where he has bought a property, an Israeli media report said.

Abramovich has been counted as one of the richest men in Britain since he bought the English Premier League soccer club in 2003.

His British visa expired last month and sources have told Reuters it was taking longer than usual to get it renewed. The British government has declined to comment on his case.

In January Abramovich was placed on a “hostile” list of Russian oligarchs by the US.

The document was intended to name-and-shame those believed to be benefiting from Vladimir Putin’s tenure, as the US works to isolate his government diplomatically and economically.

Although London is one of Abramovich’s residences, he spends a lot of time in Moscow.

Tensions between Russia and the UK remain incredibly high after the poisoning of Sergei Skripal with a deadly nerve agent in Salisbury in March.

The British government blamed Russia for the attack but the Kremlin denies any involvement.

The Ynet website that belongs to Israel’s biggest selling daily, Yedioth Aharonoth, said Abramovich, who is Jewish, jetted into Tel Aviv on Monday and had received documents confirming his status as an Israeli citizen.

An Israeli immigration absorption ministry spokeswoman declined to comment on the report citing individual privacy but a spokeswoman for the Population Administration which oversees border control confirmed that Abramovich was in Israel.

A spokesman for Abramovich also declined to comment on the report.