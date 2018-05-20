Roman Abramovich's UK Visa Has Not Been Renewed - Reports

A spokesman for Roman Abramovich has declined to comment on reports Chelsea’s billionaire Russian owner is awaiting the renewal of his UK visa after it expired last month.

The Financial Times reported on Sunday that Abramovich, who bought Chelsea in June 2003, is awaiting the renewal of his UK visa.

John Mann, his Moscow-based spokesman, told Press Association Sport it was a private matter and there would be no comment.

In January Abramovich was placed on a “hostile” list of Russian oligarchs by the US.

The document was intended to name-and-shame those believed to be benefiting from Vladimir Putin’s tenure, as the US works to isolate his government diplomatically and economically.

Abramovich was not in attendance as Chelsea won Saturday’s FA Cup final by beating Manchester United 1-0 at Wembley.

However, it is not unusual for the Russian oligarch to miss matches, even big ones.

Although London is one of Abramovich’s residences, he spends a lot of time in Moscow.

Tensions between Russia and the UK remain incredibly high after the poisoning of Sergei Skripal with a deadly nerve agent in Salisbury in March.

The British government blamed Russia for the attack but the Kremlin denies any involvement.