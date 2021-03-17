5 Powerful Things We Learned From Roman Kemp: Our Silent Emergency

Phil SharpBBC/Phil Sharp Roman Kemp: Our Silent Emergency is available on iPlayer

TV and radio presenter Roman Kemp’s BBC documentary, Our Silent Emergency, explores the mental health and suicide crisis affecting young men.

The one-hour doc, which aired on March 16 and is available to watch on iPlayer, follows Roman searching for answers after losing his best friend. He wanted to investigate why so many men take their own lives across the UK – and why they don’t talk about what they’re going through. The show has been praised by celebrity friends of Kemp’s, as well as mental health organisations.

Former One Directioner, Niall Horan, tweeted saying he was “so proud” of Kemp for an “eye opening and beautiful” documentary, while Rory O’Connor, director of the Suicidal Behaviour Research Laboratory who features in the doc, said the programme was “great to see” and shared a link to more information on how we can help friends who may feel suicidal.

So proud of my mate @romankemp . That was eye opening and beautiful all at the same time. We all must look out for eachother. The two ok rule, always ask twice. #OurSilentEmergency — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) March 16, 2021

Great to see @romankemp's documentary #OurSilentEmergency on male suicide now on iPlayer and will air on BBC1 at 9pm.



As is always the case, 3 hours of filming condensed into 3 minutes, so I've added some more info about keeping people safe👇👇https://t.co/MoO14bEHCQ pic.twitter.com/BLZR8yPL1z — Rory O'Connor (@suicideresearch) March 16, 2021

Here are five things we learned from the documentary.

You may not truly know the mental state of your close friends – but there are ways you can help

Kemp’s producer on his Capital FM Breakfast Show, Joe Lyons, died suddenly in August 2020. In the documentary, the 27-year-old says he had “no idea” the fun-loving guy he saw as a brother was struggling with his mental health.

“He was struggling with something we couldn’t see,” said Kemp, in the doc. “More than three quarters of men feel unable to confide in those closest to them about their problems. It’s no coincidence that on the same day we lost Joe, the police force found seven other men his age in the same situation.”

Kemp meets a group of teenage males from Northern Ireland whose friend – Carl, “the class clown” – died in May 2020, aged 15. The presenter and the group discuss that none of these men knew their friend was suffering.

Through speaking with the group and the support workers helping them through their trauma, the presenter learned that opening up conversations can be vital in preventing tragedies from taking place.

Telling a friend you’re there for them at the end of a phone can be a literal lifeline

Through conversations with experts, and those who have previously attempted suicide or had suicidal thoughts, the documentary reveals that something as simple as telling a friend you’re there for them on the phone if they ever get to a dark place is vital.

Professor O’Connor, director of the Suicidal Behaviour Research Laboratory, explains men often can feel “a sense of entrapment” over life stresses, which leads more of them to take their own lives, as they can’t see a way out. This is why it can be crucial to let them know you’re there if they ever need to talk.

Roman has struggled with his mental health, too

In the documentary, Roman discusses his history with depression and his medication. “These are thoughts that I’ve been dealing with in my own head since I was around 15,” he said. “I guess when I’m in that place where I haven’t taken my meds there’s a part of me that just [thinks] there’s no way out.”

Kemp says he finds the experience of talking with others about mental health cathartic – as a viewer, it’s saddening, but heartening, too, to watch the presenter open up to his parents about his struggles.

“I’d never spoken to them about the depths of it. It was a nice moment,” Kemp writes in an article for the BBC, where he says filming the show was like therapy. His bravery shows that being able to talk about our problems – even if they can feel like huge mountains in our minds – can be a relief.

There are specific actions we can take to help those struggling

“People who die by suicide are usually trapped by mental pain, that they feel a burden on others,” writes Professor O’Connor in a blog post about the documentary, which shares more useful advice on how we can all help.

Prof O’Connor has developed a six-step safety plan for people to follow who feel they may be a risk to themselves. Allies can share the document with friends and loved ones. “Its aim is to identify warning signs as well as techniques to help keep someone safe,” he says.

“Only a brief bit of my description of safety planning was included [in the documentary], so here is a list of the six steps of safety planning.”

Toxic masculinity is likely driving men to dark thoughts

“No matter what, there is still an idea that the man is the breadwinner of the family,” Kemp says in the documentary. “The man is the person that has to have a family, has to find the perfect person and be happy with them, have kids and help them financially. And sometimes that pressure for guys is too much.”