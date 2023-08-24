Ron DeSantis' Awkward Smile Attempt Is Creeping Everyone Out

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ appearance at Wednesday night’s Republican presidential debate might be best remembered not for what he said, but what he did.
Or rather, what he tried to do.
DeSantis seemed to attempt a smile at the end of an applause line, then either thought the better of it or simply failed to pull it off during the Fox News event:
DeSantis’ odd facial expressions and mannerisms have often been turned into jokes and memes on social media.
In spring, his awkward laugh cracked up his critics on X, then known as Twitter.
After Wednesday night’s debate, his odd smile attempt had many of his critics wincing:
