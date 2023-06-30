Twitter Users Notice Something Weird In Resurfaced Ron DeSantis Beach Pic

A resurfaced Ron DeSantis campaign photo from 2015 is making waves because of a bizarre detail.
The photo from his Senate campaign has a beach setting and features a quote from DeSantis’ wife, Casey, in which she calls him “a man of integrity and honour.”
However, eagle-eyed people managed to find the original photo from a Flickr account called “DeSantis for Senate” and noticed something weird about it: Neither DeSantis nor his wife left footprints in the sand.
Many people noticed the lack of sand prints and thoroughly mocked DeSantis.
Others “improved” the photo with their own photoshop choices.
