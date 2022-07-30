12 Ingenious Ways To Separate Out Your Open Plan Living Space

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.
Bright, airy and great for bringing the whole family together, open plan homes have a free-flowing feel thanks to fewer walls and more flexible, usable space.
But while knocking down interior walls to create one big living space is bound to make your pad the perfect place for parties, it does mean sacrificing separation and privacy day-to-day. (As someone who’s currently trying to work, eat, cook, and chill in one large room, I can fully relate to the struggle!)
So what’s the solution? Well, apparently, creating separate ‘zones’ within your layout is the key to getting the most out of your open plan room, without it merging into one big purposeless space. And here are 12 interesting ways to do so: