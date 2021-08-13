Jonathan Brady - PA Images via Getty Images

The Taliban advance in Afghanistan is “our fault”, former development secretary Rory Stewart has said. Britain and the US are sending more troops in as the Taliban’s lightning advance through the country continues – gains that come only weeks before allied forces are due to withdraw. In an interview with Sky News, Stewart said “we are going to end up with terrorists” as a result of the Taliban regaining its grip. “This is a horrifying group associated with terrorists, they have been backing suicide bombing in the areas they control, women are not going to school and it is a total betrayal by the United States and the United Kingdom,” he said. Stewart, who also stood in the 2019 Tory leadership contest against Boris Johnson, said Britain and the US would have to “expect to take a lot of refugees” following major population displacement in Afghanistan, because “this is our fault”.

"We're going to end up with terrorists but above all we're going to end up with people in real misery"



Rory Stewart says refugee crisis brewing in Afghanistan is the "fault" of the UK and US, and countries should prepare to ramp up humanitarian efforts.https://t.co/93GPp25Qrhpic.twitter.com/XSE1Mf7NaI — Sky News (@SkyNews) August 13, 2021

It came as Ben Wallace, the defence secretary voiced fears that al Qaida could return to Afghanistan. Taliban insurgents are now estimated to hold more than two-thirds of Afghanistan and continue to press their offensive, having taken the country’s second and third largest cities, Kandahar and Herat, as part of a week-long blitz. Afghan officials announced on Friday that the Taliban had captured Lashkar Gah, the capital of the southern Helmand province. Wallace denied the plan to send 600 troops in to Afghanistan, announced on Thursday, was a last-minute decision, arguing that it was put in place “some months ago” in preparation for withdrawal alongside the US by September 11. The short-term deployment, which comes as the US vowed to send 3,000 of its troops to Afghanistan, will be used to support diplomacy, help citizens leave the country and support the relocation of former Afghan staff as the Taliban continues to make in-roads.

- via Getty Images Taliban fighters are pictured in a vehicle of Afghan National Directorate of Security (NDS) on a street in Kandahar.