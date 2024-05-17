Rosie Jones Deletes Twitter Account As She 'Could Not Handle The Cesspit Of Hate'

Rosie Jones Euan Cherry/Shutterstock for Edinburgh TV Festival

Comedian Rosie Jones has confirmed she has deactivated her account on X (formerly Twitter) as she felt she could no longer “handle” the torrent of abuse directed at her.

Before deleting her account, Rosie posted a message – which was screenshotted by fan – reading: “I’ve not felt a lot of joy from this social platform in a long time, so to come on and see I’m trending, yet again, is exhausting.

“I could say comedy is subjective but the truth is the comments are hurtful. I used to love Twitter but I don’t care for this centre of hate.”

Over on Instagram, Rosie confirmed that she had “finally deactivated Twitter”, noting: “My god do I feel good about it.”

The Trip Hazard star – who has spoken candidly on the subject of the ableist online abuse she receives on a number of occasions – explained: “[I’m] still on [Instagram], I just could not handle the cesspit of hate. I used to love Twitter, but not what it had morphed into. It’s a no from me.”

Last year, Rosie told her fans she’d be “laying low” for a brief period, after a string of TV appearances led to her receiving a wave of yet more ableist abuse.

“Comedy is subjective and it’s OK if I’m not your cup of tea. But please remember the difference between personal preference and downright ableism,” she said at the time.

A year earlier, she tweeted: “Just a reminder… if you don’t find me, or another comedian, funny, that’s totally understandable. Comedy is subjective. BUT there’s no need to write your dislike for us on here, making sure to tag us into the tweet. Just change the channel and get on with your life, yeah?”

Rosie on stage at the London Palladium last year Joe Maher/Comic Relief via Getty Images

Before breaking through as a stand-up comic, Rosie – who has cerebral palsy – was a writer on panel shows like Would I Lie To You? and 8 Out Of 10 Cats, as well as penning an episode of the Netflix teen comedy Sex Education.

She has also acted in shows like Casualty and Call The Midwife.

The Yorkshire-born star has repeatedly used her platform to speak out about the discrimination that she and other disabled people face in modern Britain, most notably in a Channel 4 documentary released last year.