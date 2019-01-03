Royal Navy Ship Sent To Patrol English Channel To 'Prevent Migrants Crossing'

A Royal Navy vessel has been deployed to patrol the Straits of Dover amid concern about refugees crossing the English Channel.

The move follows a request from Home Secretary Sajid Javid for naval support in dealing with the situation.

Sending HMS Mersey to patrol the Channel marks a significant escalation of the response to the migration issue after Mr Javid earlier this week announced the redeployment of two Border Force cutters from the Mediterranean.

Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson said: “I can confirm that HMS Mersey will deploy to the Dover Straits to assist the UK Border Force and French authorities with their response to migrant crossings.

“The professionalism of the Royal Navy means the crew have been able to immediately divert from routine operations to help prevent migrants from making the dangerous journey across the Channel.”