POOL New / Reuters The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby praised the Most Reverend Michael Curry for his wedding sermon.

The Church of England hopes to rejuvenate itself by taking inspiration from the American bishop, whose preacher-style sermon at the royal wedding went viral.

The Most Reverend Michael Curry stole the show at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding in May when he captured the world’s attention with his refreshingly informal address about the power of love.

The style of sermon has been compared to that in Pentecostal churches, which have been flourishing in recent years the UK, which share Curry’s free-form style and where clapping and dancing are commonplace.

New church law would allow for parishes to work in partnership with these independent churches and could mean pastors will bring their style of worship to Church of England pulpits, if the legislation is approved by the General Synod next month.

The Revd Dr Will Adam, of the Church of England’s Council for Christian Unity, said: “The royal wedding certainly demonstrated how dynamic worship drawing from many cultures can be.

“And we all saw through the amazing reaction to Bishop Curry’s sermon how the nation really sat up and listened when they heard the gospel preached with passion and without reserve.

“If enabling parishes to forge closer relationships with some of most dynamic and fast-growing churches in this country helps bring new life and new ideas to our congregations that can only be a good thing.”