The RSPB Blasts Government Over Abandoning Green Pledges

Rishi Sunak and Michael Gove when launching a plan to boost housing by removing some EU rules on water pollution. JOE GIDDENS via Getty Images

The Royal Society for the Protection of Birds has launched a blistering attack on the government for breaking environmental promises – labelling ministers “liars”.

The RSPB, which boasts around 1.2 million members, published an angry Twitter thread following Rishi Sunak’s administration announcing it would remove some European Union rules it had retained post-Brexit that were meant to curb water pollution.

The move, to enable thousands of new homes to be built, faced widespread criticism. But the attack from the usually mild-mannered environmental charity was notable.

It wrote on Twitter: “All the while you have pretended to be a government that cares about nature. It’s now very patently clear that you do not.”

LIARS!@RishiSunak @michaelgove @theresecoffey you said you wouldn’t weaken environmental protections.



And yet that’s just what you are doing.



You lie, and you lie, and you lie again.



And we’ve had enough. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/ZHlRmd5po3 — RSPB England 🌍 (@RSPBEngland) August 30, 2023

Yesterday your Government announced the first reversal in environmental legislation for decades.https://t.co/zevkGJLB7H — RSPB England 🌍 (@RSPBEngland) August 30, 2023

And all the while you have pretended to be a Government that cares about nature.



It’s now very patently clear that you do not. — RSPB England 🌍 (@RSPBEngland) August 30, 2023

It concludes: “We need the lies to stop, and the work to save nature in this country to start. Our members, supporters and everyone who loves nature demand it.”

The EU’s “nutrient neutrality” laws were put in place to ensure that development does not pollute waterways with additional chemicals that cause plants to grow, from sources such as agricultural fertiliser and untreated sewage.

But the government said that while nutrients entering rivers was “a real problem”, the contribution made by new homes was “very small”.

Everyone should read this. Ps if @RSPBEngland put out a thread like this against a Labour government it would lead the news and lead all the right wing rags who will instead try to turn it into a story about wokery. Liars supported by liars. Viva RSPB!! https://t.co/8iMjLRy2dG — ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) August 30, 2023

This is possibly the most political tweet I have ever seen from RSPB. https://t.co/xCgFQcjWqP — Mary Creagh (@MaryCreagh_) August 30, 2023

The Tories colliding with the RSPB, Church of England, National Trust and the National Association of Head Teachers in the last 12 months. Totally normal and not at all existential regarding their historic social base. https://t.co/DKypCmn5Ja — Aaron Bastani (@AaronBastani) August 30, 2023

Defending the government’s green credentials, Sunak said on Tuesday: “We are taking strong steps to protect our environment, reduce our emissions but do that in a proportionate and pragmatic way that protects families too.”

And Michal Gove, secretary for levelling up, housing and communities, claimed it was a “myth” rivers are now more polluted than they used to be despite the mounting public anger over sewage being pumped into the country’s waterways.

Let me help with that.



Not a single river in England passes the chemical test, not one, they all fail, every single one.



The ecology test? In 2009 25% of rivers were in 'Good' condition, 2016 fell to 14%, govt's prediction by 2027 that will have fallen to 6%.



Shame on you. https://t.co/DeNJQkKa1t — Feargal Sharkey (@Feargal_Sharkey) August 30, 2023

In response, environment campaigner Feargal Sharkey said: "Let me help with that. Not a single river in England passes the chemical test, not one, they all fail, every single one.