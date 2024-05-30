Rumer Willis Opens Up About Dad Bruce Willis' 'Sweet' Moments As A Grandfather

Rumer and Bruce Willis pictured together in 2015 Bruce Glikas via Getty Images

Rumer Willis has opened up about her father Bruce Willis spending time with her one-year-old daughter Louetta amid his dementia diagnosis.

The actor’s eldest daughter made an appearance on the Today show on Wednesday, and told host Hoda Kotb that her father is “so good”. She also shared that she recently saw him before she went out to New York.

“Lou was just starting to walk a little bit and she was walking over to him and it was so sweet,” Rumer said.

She continued: “It’s so nice because I feel like my dad is just, he’s a girl dad, through and through. And he just almost unlocks that kind of little kid, girl dad thing. He’s so sweet with her.

“You know, how I saw him with my sisters, my little little sisters.”

Rumer, when asked how having a granddaughter has been for both Bruce and her mother Demi Moore, said it’s been “so nice”.

“Honestly, seeing them with her, it just, it almost unlocks all these childhood memories because being a grandparent I think is the best,” she explained.

“They have all of the love and joy without any of the responsibilities. They get to just spoil her.”

Bruce retired from acting after news broke in 2022 that he was diagnosed with aphasia.

His family later announced that his condition had progressed to frontotemporal dementia, which can cause emotional problems, unusual behaviors and difficulty communicating, according to the National Institute on Aging.

Rumer told Today that she thinks it’s “amazing” that her father is “so beloved” before remarking on the people who stop her in public to remark on their love for the actor.

“It really makes me a proud daughter, honestly, to just see how much love he’s getting,” she said.

She continued: “And also, just that our vulnerability and transparency as a family about what he’s going through, to me, is so important. Because if it can have any impact on another family that is struggling in any way with something like this or bring more attention to the disease in hopes of finding a cure or anything that can be of service to anybody else, I think is very important.”