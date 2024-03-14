'Running Scared': Rishi Sunak Mocked After He Rules Out General Election On May 2

Rishi Sunak has finally ruled out a May 2 election. LEON NEAL via Getty Images

Rishi Sunak has been accused of “running scared” after he finally ruled out a genera election on May 2.

The prime minister told ITV West Country that voters across the UK will not have to go to the polls “on that day”.

It brings to an end months of speculation and means the election is almost certain to take place in the autumn.

Senior Labour figures, and many Tories, wanted the general election to coincide with the local council polls in England and Wales on May 2.

But Sunak said: “In seven weeks’ time we have local elections, including in Gloucester where I was talking to them today. We have police and crime commissioner elections, we have mayoral elections.

“I’m squarely focused on those because they’re important and there’s not going to be a general election on that day.”

Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey said: “It looks like we have confirmation of Sunak running scared of an election in May.

“He knows that voters will not put up with this Conservative government’s failures on the NHS and the cost of living crisis any longer.