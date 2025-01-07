RuPaul Voices 'Heartbreak' Following The Death Of Drag Race UK Winner The Vivienne, Aged 32

RuPaul and The Vivienne AFF-USA/Shutterstock/Ken McKay/ITV

The Vivienne has been remembered as an “incredibly talented queen” and a “lovely human being” by RuPaul.

Over the weekend, it was announced by The Vivienne’s management team that the inaugural winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK had died at the age of 32.

Following this, tributes poured in from across the world of drag and entertainment.

On Monday evening, RuPaul himself paid his respects to The Vivienne on social media, sharing that he was heartbroken over the news.

“With a broken heart, I join the entire Drag Race universe in mourning the loss of The Vivienne – an incredibly talented queen and a lovely human being,” the Emmy winner wrote on Instagram.

“You meant the world to her! Sending love,” said fellow Drag Race UK champion Danny Beard in the comments, while the show’s most recent winner Kyran Thrax agreed that it was “such a huge loss”.

Baga Chipz – who competed alongside The Vivienne on Drag Race UK, and worked with them many times after the show – also commented with a string of heart emojis.

Prior to being cast on Drag Race UK in 2019, The Vivienne – whose legal name was James Lee Williams – was hand-picked by RuPaul to be his “UK drag ambassador” at an event in London four years prior.

The Vivienne was subsequently chosen to compete on the first ever UK season of the international drag reality competition, winning the show and later joining the cast of the US’ series “all winners” run.