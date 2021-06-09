Over the years, the RuPaul’s Drag Race work room has opened its doors to countless A-list divas, from Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande to Miley Cyrus and Nicki Minaj. But the queens of the upcoming sixth All Stars season had to brace themselves for an even bigger celebrity, who has been confirmed to make a long-awaited appearance on the show. Who’s ready to see Miss Piggy on RuPaul’s Drag Race? Yes, the full list of guest stars for All Stars 6 has been revealed, with the legendary porcine performer among those who’ll be appearing during the season.

Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images The one and only Miss Piggy

Unfortunately, it doesn’t sound as though she’ll be sitting on the actual panel, with judges for All Stars 6 set to include Tina Knowles-Lawson (yep, Beyoncé’s mum), Charli XCX, Sister Sister’s Tia Mowry and the Queen of Bounce herself, Big Freedia. Instead, Miss Piggy will be among the stars making “special guest appearances”, alongside Drag Race regulars Fortune Feimster and Cheyenne Jackson, Oscar nominee Angela Bassett and country star Tanya Tucker.

C’mon #AllStars6, let’s get SIX-ening! 😱👑



Don’t miss an epic lineup of guest judges, lip sync assassins, and a game WITHIN a game when #AllStars6 starts streaming THURSDAY JUNE 24 on @ParamountPlus! 🏁 pic.twitter.com/Hb8sv8eIya — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) June 8, 2021