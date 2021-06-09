Over the years, the RuPaul’s Drag Race work room has opened its doors to countless A-list divas, from Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande to Miley Cyrus and Nicki Minaj.
But the queens of the upcoming sixth All Stars season had to brace themselves for an even bigger celebrity, who has been confirmed to make a long-awaited appearance on the show.
Who’s ready to see Miss Piggy on RuPaul’s Drag Race?
Yes, the full list of guest stars for All Stars 6 has been revealed, with the legendary porcine performer among those who’ll be appearing during the season.
Unfortunately, it doesn’t sound as though she’ll be sitting on the actual panel, with judges for All Stars 6 set to include Tina Knowles-Lawson (yep, Beyoncé’s mum), Charli XCX, Sister Sister’s Tia Mowry and the Queen of Bounce herself, Big Freedia.
Instead, Miss Piggy will be among the stars making “special guest appearances”, alongside Drag Race regulars Fortune Feimster and Cheyenne Jackson, Oscar nominee Angela Bassett and country star Tanya Tucker.
Among the queens competing on RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 6 include early competitors Kylie Sonique Love (previously known as Sonique on season two), Serena Cha Cha and Jiggly Caliente.
Representing more recent series are A’Keria C Davenport, Eureka, Jan, Ra’jah O’Hara, Scarlet Envy, Trinity K Bonet and Silky Nutmeg Ganache.
Meanwhile, three former All Stars will also be back in a third bid for the crown, with Pandora Boxx, Yara Sofia and Ginger Minj all returning to the competition.
All Stars 6 debuts on 24 June in the US, in its new home on the streaming service Paramount+.
It’s yet to be confirmed how UK fans will be able to tune in, although the last two All Stars seasons have been made available to stream weekly on Netflix.