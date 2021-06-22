RuPaul’s Drag Race fans in the UK can breathe a sigh of relief in the lead-up to the upcoming sixth All Stars run.
Last week, production company World Of Wonder announced that All Stars 6 would be premiering on their streaming app Wow Presents Plus, leaving many fearful that it wouldn’t also be available to watch on the show’s usual UK home, Netflix.
However, on Tuesday morning, Netflix confirmed that this would not be the case, and that new All Stars episodes would be arriving every Thursday.
A tweet posted on their official account read: “We’re finally able to confirm that not only will RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 6 be coming to @NetflixUK weekly, but new episodes will be available on Thursday afternoons.”
The exact timings are yet to be revealed, but they also confirmed that the first two episodes of the new season would be available to watch from Thursday 24 June in the UK.
Among the queens competing on RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 6 are early competitors Kylie Sonique Love (previously known as Sonique on season two), Serena Cha Cha and Jiggly Caliente.
Queens representing more recent series include A’Keria C Davenport, Eureka, Jan, Ra’jah O’Hara, Scarlet Envy, Trinity K Bonet and Silky Nutmeg Ganache.
Meanwhile, three former All Stars will also be back in a third bid for the crown, with Pandora Boxx, Yara Sofia and Ginger Minj all returning to the competition.
Earlier this week, the BBC teased an announcement about the forthcoming third series of Drag Race UK, just three months after Lawrence Chaney was crowned the UK’s second ever Drag Race superstar.