RuPaul’s Drag Race fans in the UK can breathe a sigh of relief in the lead-up to the upcoming sixth All Stars run. Last week, production company World Of Wonder announced that All Stars 6 would be premiering on their streaming app Wow Presents Plus, leaving many fearful that it wouldn’t also be available to watch on the show’s usual UK home, Netflix. However, on Tuesday morning, Netflix confirmed that this would not be the case, and that new All Stars episodes would be arriving every Thursday.

World Of Wonder The 13 queens competing in All Stars 6

A tweet posted on their official account read: “We’re finally able to confirm that not only will RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 6 be coming to @NetflixUK weekly, but new episodes will be available on Thursday afternoons.” The exact timings are yet to be revealed, but they also confirmed that the first two episodes of the new season would be available to watch from Thursday 24 June in the UK.

LOOK OVER THERE ⬇️⬇️⬇️



We're finally able to confirm that not only will RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6 be coming to @NetflixUK weekly, but new episodes will be available on 𝙏𝙃𝙐𝙍𝙎𝘿𝘼𝙔 afternoons. 🏁🏁🏁 — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) June 22, 2021

(Exact timings tbc, but we'll yell as soon as episodes 1&2 are available on Thursday) — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) June 22, 2021