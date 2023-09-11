Start Your Engines! Meet The Queens Of RuPaul's Drag Race UK Season 5

The new racers who will be starting their engines on the new series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK have been revealed.
A total of 10 new queens will be competing to become the UK’s Next Drag Superstar as the hit show returns for a fifth season in the autumn.
As RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Graham Norton, Alan Carr and a host of celebrity guest judges get ready to put the queens through their paces in a series of challenges, get to know them all a little better below...
Alexis Saint-Pete
28, London
Pronouns out of drag: He / Him
Pronouns in drag: She / Her
Alexis says: “I’m the Polish Billy Elliot! I started doing ballet at the age of four, and I loved it. I was so good that I won a place at dance school in the UK and so I moved here when I was 12. Here, I have been able to grow, spread my wings and be my fabulous self, without feeling afraid to walk down the street. I love my country, but I feel more comfortable and safer here in the UK because in Poland, we don’t have as much LGBTQ+ representation or acceptance.”
Banksie
23, Manchester
Pronouns out of drag: They / Them
Pronouns in drag: She / Her
Banksie says: “I’m of the Family Gorgeous [the drag family of series four runner up Cheddar Gorgeous] and I like to describe myself as the bin baby of the family - I run around being a bit of a prat.”
Cara Melle
26, London
Pronouns out of drag: She / Her
Pronouns in drag: She / Her
Cara says: “I’m at the top of my game. I serve amazing looks, I perform the hell out of anything and I bring main character energy to the game. I want to show the world who I am. It’s very important to me because when growing up, I never saw any Black trans women on TV, and now I get a chance to represent black trans women. Although, I’m seriously shaking in my boots at the thought of performing in front of my idol RuPaul! But hey, I’m mostly fearless, so let’s do it!”
DedeLicious
20, Kent
Pronouns out of drag: He / Him
Pronouns in drag: She / Her
Dede says: “I like to be camp and stupid. I’m all about the facial expressions and jumping around. I want to be up in the crowd dancing and having a great time! I’ve done gigs in LA, Ibiza and the iconic London Palladium. I just can’t get enough. The stage is exactly where I belong.”
Ginger Johnson
34, County Durham
Pronouns out of drag: He / Him
Pronouns in drag: She / Her
Ginger says: “I love a challenge. I am the person that throws himself down the well and tries to climb out of it and there is no deeper well for drag than Drag Race. Every element of your drag is going to be put to the test. I love that so that’s why I’m here.”
Kate Butch
26, Derbyshire
Pronouns out of drag: They / Them
Pronouns in drag: She / Her
Kate says: “I’m a stand-up comedian, live singer, hostess, compere, and podcast host, to name but a few of my drag roles, but really I am a theatre and performance queen at heart. I would describe my drag style as ‘Hollywood starlet with a migraine’ - I love a bright clashing pattern with an hourglass silhouette.”
Michael Marouli
39, Newcastle Upon Tyne
Pronouns out of drag: He / Him
Pronouns in drag: She / Her
Michael says: “I was born and raised in Newcastle, but I’ve lived and performed in Gran Canaria for the past 17 years. Gran Canaria has a huge drag scene. Everybody comes from all over the world. It’s bright, it’s colourful, we party and we celebrate. It’s just fabulous.”
Miss Naomi Carter
23, Doncaster
Pronouns out of drag: He / Him
Pronouns in drag: She / Her
Miss Naomi says: “Well Naomi Campbell and Beyoncé [inspire my drag] of course, but I love all the icons Diana Ross and Nina Simone are big inspirations too. I’m really inspired by Black music and culture. I’m half Gambian, and half British, and so that’s very much part of my drag identity too.”
Tomara Thomas
25, Hartlepool
Pronouns out of drag: He / Him
Pronouns in drag: She / Her
Tomara says: “I actually started drag when I was 14 years old at dance school, but I went on to be a professional dancer and more recently I was travelling around the world performing on the cruise ships. However, I would watch the girls in my shows and wish that I was wearing their costumes and doing their roles, so during lockdown when I was back home unable to work, I started to do make up transformations on myself, and so Tomara Thomas came out again. I moved to London and I was lucky to get a few gigs and two years later here I am on Drag Race UK.”
Vicki Vivacious
36, Cornwall
Pronouns out of drag: He / Him
Pronouns in drag: She / Her
Vicki says: “I have got a pretty impressive CV, let me tell you! I’ve worked with Little Mix, toured with Dannii Minogue, sang in the West End and I’ve also been in a girl band. I’ve literally done it all and now it’s my time to shine. I am also known as ‘The Forces sweetheart’ as I go around the country servicing our armed services. I’m like the Dame Vera Lynne of drag! What happens on the barracks stays on the barracks, but I leave them smiling from ear to ear!”
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK is coming soon to BBC Three.