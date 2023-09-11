Start Your Engines! Meet The Queens Of RuPaul's Drag Race UK Season 5

The new racers who will be starting their engines on the new series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK have been revealed.

A total of 10 new queens will be competing to become the UK’s Next Drag Superstar as the hit show returns for a fifth season in the autumn.

Alexis Saint-Pete

28, London

Alexis Saint-Pete BBC/World Of Wonder/Guy Levy/Matt Burlem

Pronouns out of drag: He / Him

Pronouns in drag: She / Her

Alexis says: “I’m the Polish Billy Elliot! I started doing ballet at the age of four, and I loved it. I was so good that I won a place at dance school in the UK and so I moved here when I was 12. Here, I have been able to grow, spread my wings and be my fabulous self, without feeling afraid to walk down the street. I love my country, but I feel more comfortable and safer here in the UK because in Poland, we don’t have as much LGBTQ+ representation or acceptance.”

Banksie

23, Manchester

Banksie BBC/World Of Wonder/Guy Levy/Matt Burlem

Pronouns out of drag: They / Them

Pronouns in drag: She / Her

Banksie says: “I’m of the Family Gorgeous [the drag family of series four runner up Cheddar Gorgeous] and I like to describe myself as the bin baby of the family - I run around being a bit of a prat.”

Cara Melle

26, London

Cara Melle BBC/World Of Wonder/Guy Levy/Matt Burlem

Pronouns out of drag: She / Her

Pronouns in drag: She / Her

Cara says: “I’m at the top of my game. I serve amazing looks, I perform the hell out of anything and I bring main character energy to the game. I want to show the world who I am. It’s very important to me because when growing up, I never saw any Black trans women on TV, and now I get a chance to represent black trans women. Although, I’m seriously shaking in my boots at the thought of performing in front of my idol RuPaul! But hey, I’m mostly fearless, so let’s do it!”

DedeLicious

20, Kent

DedeLicious BBC/World Of Wonder/Guy Levy/Matt Burlem

Pronouns out of drag: He / Him

Pronouns in drag: She / Her

Dede says: “I like to be camp and stupid. I’m all about the facial expressions and jumping around. I want to be up in the crowd dancing and having a great time! I’ve done gigs in LA, Ibiza and the iconic London Palladium. I just can’t get enough. The stage is exactly where I belong.”

Ginger Johnson

34, County Durham

Ginger Johnson BBC/World Of Wonder/Guy Levy/Matt Burlem

Pronouns out of drag: He / Him

Pronouns in drag: She / Her

Ginger says: “I love a challenge. I am the person that throws himself down the well and tries to climb out of it and there is no deeper well for drag than Drag Race. Every element of your drag is going to be put to the test. I love that so that’s why I’m here.”

Kate Butch

26, Derbyshire

Kate Butch BBC/World Of Wonder/Guy Levy/Matt Burlem

Pronouns out of drag: They / Them

Pronouns in drag: She / Her

Kate says: “I’m a stand-up comedian, live singer, hostess, compere, and podcast host, to name but a few of my drag roles, but really I am a theatre and performance queen at heart. I would describe my drag style as ‘Hollywood starlet with a migraine’ - I love a bright clashing pattern with an hourglass silhouette.”

Michael Marouli

39, Newcastle Upon Tyne

Michael Marouli BBC/World Of Wonder/Guy Levy/Matt Burlem

Pronouns out of drag: He / Him

Pronouns in drag: She / Her

Michael says: “I was born and raised in Newcastle, but I’ve lived and performed in Gran Canaria for the past 17 years. Gran Canaria has a huge drag scene. Everybody comes from all over the world. It’s bright, it’s colourful, we party and we celebrate. It’s just fabulous.”

Miss Naomi Carter

23, Doncaster

RuPaul's Drag Race Uk S5,Generics,Miss Naomi Carter,World Of Wonder,Guy Levy BBC/World Of Wonder/Guy Levy/Matt Burlem

Pronouns out of drag: He / Him

Pronouns in drag: She / Her

Miss Naomi says: “Well Naomi Campbell and Beyoncé [inspire my drag] of course, but I love all the icons Diana Ross and Nina Simone are big inspirations too. I’m really inspired by Black music and culture. I’m half Gambian, and half British, and so that’s very much part of my drag identity too.”

Tomara Thomas

25, Hartlepool

Tomara Thomas BBC/World Of Wonder/Guy Levy/Matt Burlem

Pronouns out of drag: He / Him

Pronouns in drag: She / Her

Tomara says: “I actually started drag when I was 14 years old at dance school, but I went on to be a professional dancer and more recently I was travelling around the world performing on the cruise ships. However, I would watch the girls in my shows and wish that I was wearing their costumes and doing their roles, so during lockdown when I was back home unable to work, I started to do make up transformations on myself, and so Tomara Thomas came out again. I moved to London and I was lucky to get a few gigs and two years later here I am on Drag Race UK.”

Vicki Vivacious

36, Cornwall

RuPaul's Drag Race Uk S5,Generics,Vicki Vivacious,World Of Wonder,Guy Levy BBC/World Of Wonder/Guy Levy/Matt Burlem

Pronouns out of drag: He / Him

Pronouns in drag: She / Her

Vicki says: “I have got a pretty impressive CV, let me tell you! I’ve worked with Little Mix, toured with Dannii Minogue, sang in the West End and I’ve also been in a girl band. I’ve literally done it all and now it’s my time to shine. I am also known as ‘The Forces sweetheart’ as I go around the country servicing our armed services. I’m like the Dame Vera Lynne of drag! What happens on the barracks stays on the barracks, but I leave them smiling from ear to ear!”