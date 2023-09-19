Russell Brand's Remaining UK Tour Dates Postponed As YouTube Also Takes Action

Russell Brand in February 2017 Steve Meddle/Shutterstock

The remaining dates on Russell Brand’s UK tour have been postponed, promoters have been confirmed.

The action comes after a joint investigation by The Sunday Times and Channel 4’s Dispatches over the weekend, reporting on allegations of rape, sexual assault and abuse that have been made against the actor and comedian by four different women.

Prior to the report, Brand published a video on Friday night “absolutely” refuting the accusations made against him, insisting all of his relationships have been consensual.

Brand is currently in the middle of his Bipolarisation tour, with shows scheduled for Tuesday and Friday night in Windsor and Plymouth, with another due booked in Wolverhampton a week on Thursday.

However, on Monday afternoon, it was confirmed by promoters that these shows would be postponed.

“We don’t like doing it – but we know you’ll understand,” they said in a statement, per The Guardian.

Russell Brand on stage in January 2020 Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, it was reported on Tuesday that YouTube has suspended monetisation on Brand’s channel.

“If a creator’s off-platform behaviour harms our users, employees or ecosystem, we take action,” a spokesperson for the company told BBC News.

Bluebird publishers have also said they have “taken the decision to pause all future publishing with Russell Brand”.

In the wake of the allegations, it was revealed that Brand had been dropped by his long-term agent, with BBC saying it would be “urgently looking into the issues raised” in The Times’ report and Channel 4 beginning an internal inquiry.

Channel 4 also removed all content featuring Brand from its streaming platform.