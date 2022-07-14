Russell T Davies Compares Tories To ‘Rabid Wounded Dogs’ In Blistering Acceptance Speech

Russell T Davies didn’t hold back in letting the government know exactly what he thought during an acceptance speech at this year’s South Bank Sky Arts Awards.

The screenwriter and producer collected the gong for Best TV Drama for the acclaimed Channel 4 AIDS drama It’s A Sin at the bash, which was held on Sunday and broadcast on Wednesday evening.

After telling the audience of the “immense privilege” it was to work on the series, the Doctor Who showrunner then took the opportunity to call out the tory government’s plans to sell off Channel 4.

Likening the government to a rabid “wounded dog” that “bites everyone”, he warned the audience that “the things the tories say they’ll do, they do”.

(L to R) Nathaniel Curtis, Russell T Davies and Omari Douglas, winners of the TV Drama award for It's A Sin at the South Bank Sky Arts Awards 2022. David M. Benett via Getty Images

“I’d also like to say while I’ve got this stage, [It’s A Sin] was made by Channel 4,” Russell began.

“Public service broadcaster, dedicated to making this sort of programme. We know the government has said they are going to sell that off… I know the government is wounded at the moment, it’s like a wounded dog and a wounded dog bites everyone and rabies will spread. It’s still in danger.

“They said they are selling Channel 4 and they’ve said they’re stopping the licence fee by 2027 and we have to realise the things the tories say they’ll do, they do, they’re very good at that. We’re full of doubt, they’re not, they will do this. This is wrong.”

No treading gently from Russell T Davies at the South Bank Sky Arts Awards, on accepting the award for Best TV Drama for ‘It’s A Sin.’



He railed against the government’s plan to privatise @Channel4. pic.twitter.com/o9z49BcoTu — Kenneth Olumuyiwa Tharp CBE, FRSA (@KennethTharp) July 13, 2022

Russell concluded with a stark warning to the tory voters sat in the audience or watching at home.

“I know I’m kind of speaking to the converted but there’s money in this room and if there’s money in a room then that means there’s tory voters in here,” Russell said to cheers from the audience.

“You are here and you’re certainly watching at home so please know you are voting for murderers, bastards, abusers and liars.”

Channel 4 was launched in 1982 as a publicly-owned, commercially-funded public service broadcaster with a remit to deliver content to under-served audiences.

It does not receive public funding but is ultimately owned by the government, with all money going back into the broadcaster, which commissions all of its programmes from independent producers.

In April, a statement by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport said the sell-off would allow the channel to “thrive in the face of a rapidly-changing media landscape” while a government source said the move would “remove Channel 4’s straitjacket”.

However, a spokesperson for Channel 4 said it was “disappointed” with the decision, but would “continue to engage” with ministers on the process to “ensure that Channel 4 continues to play its unique part in Britain’s creative ecology and national life”.