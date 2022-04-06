People Are Pointing Out That Nadine Dorries Didn't Know How Channel 4 Is Funded

Nadine Dorries, the culture secretary, giving evidence to MPs sitting on the digital, culture, media and sport committee in November. House of Commons via PA Wire/PA Images

As the government faces a backlash – even from its own party – about the proposed privatisation of Channel 4, people have pointed out how the minister in charge of the sell-off lacked a rudimentary understanding of the broadcaster’s funding model.

The channel was launched in 1982 as a publicly-owned, commercially-funded public service broadcaster with a remit to deliver content to under-served audiences.

It does not receive public funding but is ultimately owned by the state, with all money it makes from advertising going back into the broadcaster. This pays for commissions all of its programmes from independent producers.

Channel 4 does not cost the public any money. It’s profitable. It supports an independent TV production industry across the UK. It nurtures new talent. It invests in investigative & foreign journalism like no other. C4 is an asset to the UK. There is no good reason to privatise. — Katie Arnold (@Kate_Arno) April 4, 2022

But culture secretary Nadine Dorries didn’t seem to fully grasp this in November when being questioned about Channel 4′s future at a select committee hearing.

She claimed the broadcaster was in “receipt of public money”.

Reminder that Nadine Dorries found out how Channel 4 was funded live on TV five months agopic.twitter.com/wgII49tQY0 — James Felton (@JimMFelton) April 5, 2022

Nadine Dorries wrongly claimed last year that Channel 4 was “in receipt of public money”. Now she claims selling off free-to-air Channel 4 will allow it to compete against streaming giants Netflix and Amazon. The level of ignorance is as disturbing as the casual vandalism — Lionel Barber (@lionelbarber) April 5, 2022

Addressing how the government is considering selling off the channel after opening a public consultation into its future, Dorries said: “I would argue that to say that, just because Channel 4's been established as a public service broadcaster and just because it’s in receipt of public money, we should never audit the future of Channel 4 and we should never evaluate how Channel 4 looks in the future and whether or not it’s a sustainable and viable model.

“It’s quite right that the government should do that.”

Fellow Tory MP Damian Green then frowned and said: “Channel 4 is not like the BBC, it’s not in receipt of licence fee money.” In response, she replied: “And...so... though it’s...yeah and that...”

Toe curlingly embarrassing. And yet Nadine Dorries now feels qualified to tell programme makers @Channel4 what's best for their industry. Of course we all know the real agenda - revenge against a fearless and independent public service broadcaster. #KeepChannel4Public https://t.co/Iki2NmNS3P — JOHN NICOLSON M.P. (@MrJohnNicolson) April 5, 2022

After the clip resurfaced, SNP MP John Nicolson, who sits on the committee, said: “Toe curlingly embarrassing.

“And yet Nadine Dorries now feels qualified to tell programme makers at Channel 4 what’s best for their industry.

“Of course we all know the real agenda – revenge against a fearless and independent public service broadcaster.”

And a Tory MP appeared to be making the same mistake on Tuesday – and was put right by Thick Of It creator Armando Iannucci.

It’s NOT funded by the taxpayer, it’s funded by advertising ( i.e. businesses). https://t.co/fM54XFpPlr — Armando Iannucci (@Aiannucci) April 5, 2022

On Monday, Dorries said she wanted the broadcaster to remain a “cherished place in British life”, but felt that government ownership was “holding Channel 4 back from competing against streaming giants like Netflix and Amazon”.

“I will seek to reinvest the proceeds of the sale into levelling up the creative sector, putting money into independent production and creative skills in priority parts of the country – delivering a creative dividend for all,” she added in a tweet.

Former culture secretary Jeremy Hunt and ex-Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson are among the Conservatives to have come out against the plans.

Hunt told Sky News: “I’m not in favour of it because I think that as it stands, Channel 4 provides competition to the BBC on what’s called public service broadcasting — the kinds of programmes that are not commercially viable — and I think it’d be a shame to lose that.”