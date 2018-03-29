Russia has said it will expel the same number of diplomats from the US and other nations that expelled Russian diplomats and will close the US consulate in St Petersburg.

Following the poisoning of the Skripals, Western countries announced more than 100 agents were being sent home from around 20 countries in what Theresa May called the “largest collective expulsion of Russian intelligence officers in history”.

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday: “The measures would be reciprocal ... They include expulsion of the equivalent number of diplomats and they include our decision to withdraw our agreement to allow the United States’ general consulate to operate in St. Petersburg.”

Russia will expel 60 US diplomats, the same amount as the number of their diplomats ejected from Washington earlier.

Russian intelligence officers operating in Canada, Ukraine, Norway, Macedonia and Albania, as well as across the European Union, were also expelled.