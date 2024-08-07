Russian Government Spokesperson Has A Rather Unhelpful Take On UK Riots – And Brits' Right To Protest

Maria Zakharova and Vladimir Putin AP

A top Russian politician in Vladimir Putin’s government has weighed in on the far-right riots in the UK, claiming people “have every right to express their disagreement” with the government.

Maria Zakharova, the spokesperson for Russia’s foreign ministry, took aim at Downing Street rather than the anti-immigration extremists who have caused chaos up and down the country over the last week.

In a statement released on Russia’s ministry of foreign affairs’ website, she claimed the British government was paying “lip service to what it called the democratic principles” after home secretary Yvette Cooper told police to be as “tough and harsh as possible”.

More than 400 protesters have been arrested in the last week with many charged for their connection to the disorder.

It comes after social media misinformation incited looting, arson, disorder and violence up and down the country.

Zakharova said: “It is now up to the UK authorities and police to stay within the confines of the law.”

It’s worth remembering there is an international arrest warrant out against Putin for the unlawful deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia.

Still, Zakharova claimed: “It must be recalled that people have every right to express their disagreement with the government policies.

“In this context, Russia calls on London to refrain from any unjustified or unproportionate [sic] use of violence against protestors and ensure their right to freedom of assembly.”

Russia actually has a history of violently suppressing early signs of dissent itself.

Moscow even arrested peaceful protesters who held up blank pieces of paper shortly after Putin invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

Zakharova also claimed: “Russia is known for opposing and never allowing itself to meddle into the domestic affairs of other countries.”

Russia has repeatedly denied such accusations, though.

Zakharova continued: “This is why our country refrains from lecturing others on ways of overcoming their internal challenges and crises.

“On the contrary, it is the Western countries, led by the United States, who act this way.

“They would have been better off paying more attention to their own challenges instead of seeking to undermine stability around the world.”

The UK, along with Ukraine’s other Western allies, has been providing military aid and financial support to Kyiv to protect it against Russia’s land grab over the last two and a half years.