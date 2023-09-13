Russian Troops Being 'Rushed Into Action' To Help 'Over-Stretched' Forces, UK Says

A person walks past a residential building destroyed as a result of hostilities in the town of Izyumin Ukraine. SERGEY BOBOK via Getty Images

Russian troops are being “rushed into action” because the country’s military is being “over-stretched” by the Ukrainian counter-offensive, UK officials have said.

Members of Moscow’s 25th Combined Arms Army, known as the 25 CAA, were not due to see combat until December.

Advertisement

But the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said today that they are “highly likely” to have been deployed in Ukraine already.

“It is likely that units have been rushed into action early partly because Russia continues to grapple with an over-stretched force along the front and Ukraine continues its counter-offensive on three different axes,” the MoD’s latest intelligence update said.

They said Russian military chiefs could also use the 25CAA “to regenerate an uncommitted reserve force in the theatre to provide commanders with more operational flexibility”.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 13 September 2023.



Find out more about Defence Intelligence's use of language: https://t.co/uO3TsZPWr4



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/FM2pLekMzc — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) September 13, 2023

Advertisement

The latest development came as Vladimir Putin met with North Korean Kim Jong-Un in eastern Russia.

The pair greeted each other with a bizarre 40-second handshake at the Vostochny Cosmodrome space base.