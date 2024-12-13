Ruth Jones Claims She Once Confronted A Journalist Who Was 'Mean About' James Corden

Ruth Jones as Nessa and James Corden as Smithy in Gavin & Stacey BBC

Ruth Jones and James Corden’s relationship spans far further than just being the co-creators of hit show Gavin & Stacey.

The pair began writing the comedy together in the mid-2000s (as well as starring in the show as much-loved characters Nessa and Smithy), after meeting on the set of the ITV drama Fat Friends – and they’ve been firm friends ever since.

Advertisement

James recently said of his friendship with Ruth to Hello Magazine: “Gavin & Stacey is just a huge part of my life, it changed my life in every way. The thing it means to me most, is my friendship with Ruth. I love her so much and I’m so proud of what we’ve done.”

And according to a new interview with the Sun published on Friday, it would appear Ruth is firmly in James’ corner – and has even been known to contact his critics.

“Honestly, because I’m not on social media at all, I can’t contact people the normal way really. But I have written to people — one a Guardian writer — who was mean about James. I won’t have it,” she told the tabloid.

Advertisement

James has faced criticism in the press and online over the years, especially during his time hosting The Late Late Show in the US – with several rumours of ‘diva’ behaviour flying about the presenter, he found himself in the midst of a heated online dispute with the owner of Balthazar restaurant in New York for being ‘disrespectful’.

However, Ruth isn’t James’ only Gavin & Stacey co-star who has spoken out against his divisive public image.

In a wide-ranging interview with The Times, Uncle Bryn actor Rob Brydon insisted: “The James Corden I know is not the person I sometimes see being reported on.”

Advertisement

“He gets a lot of stick,” Rob continued, before saying that the former Late, Late Show host is someone he’s “hugely fond of”.

During an interview on Desert Island Discs more than a decade ago, James shared that Rob once gave him a stern talking to at a time when his popularity was waning, and he was feeling “lost” in his personal life.

At the height of his “spoilt and brattish” behaviour, James said that Rob “took him for lunch” and gave him some tough love, telling him: “What are you doing going out all the time being photographed with all these people? This isn’t the you I know. But it is the you I am having to defend to people.”

Advertisement

If only we all had a Rob Brydon looking over us...

The final episode of Gavin & Stacey airs on the BBC between 9pm and 10.35pm on Christmas Day.