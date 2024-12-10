These New Gavin & Stacey Photos Could Hold The Answer To That Epic Christmas Cliffhanger

Nessa proposing to Smithy in the 2019 Gavin & Stacey Christmas special BBC

Well, in a matter of mere weeks, we’ll finally have an answer to the “did they or didn’t they?” felt around the country, when the award-winning sitcom returns for its final episode.

Advertisement

However, with new photos having now been released from the much-hyped Gavin & Stacey finale, it looks like we might already have an answer.

You see, a bit of amateur sleuthing shows that Nessa is not wearing an engagement or wedding ring in the new pics.

Ruth Jones and James Corden ended the last Gavin & Stacey special on an epic cliffhanger BBC/Toffee International Ltd./Tom Jackson

That’s understandable, you might be thinking. Nessa is far from a traditional woman, and after all, she was the one who proposed to Smithy using one of her old rings.

Advertisement

But taking a closer look at James’ hand, it’s apparent that he’s not wearing a ring, either.

James Corden in a newly-released photo from the Gavin & Stacey finale BBC/Toffee International Ltd./Tom Jackson

We have to be honest, these photos have left us with more questions than answers – and we’re hoping that the return of a certain someone in other pictures from set hasn’t put the cat among the pigeons for Nessa and Smithy.

The last ever episode of Gavin & Stacey will air on BBC One on Christmas Day, with Ruth having recently warned fans that the episode “might not be what you are expecting”.

A BBC press release last month teased: “It’s five years since we left Nessa down on one knee declaring her love for Smithy and asking him to marry her. And a lot has happened since then.

“In Barry, Bryn’s packing the Picasso in readiness for a trip to Essex, Stacey and Gavin are looking for new ways to spice up their 17-year marriage and Gwen is behaving most strangely.”

Advertisement

The whole Gavin & Stacey cast is back for the finale BBC/Toffee International Ltd./Tom Jackson

Meanwhile, Ness has started “a new business venture”, while her now-teenage son, still known as Neil The Baby, of course, is “about to begin an apprenticeship with his dad”, Smithy.

The press release continued: “Over in Billericay, Pam is stressing out at the prospect of playing hostess, not helped by a newly-retired Mick practicing his golf swings in the living room – and there have been more ups and downs in Pete and Dawn’s relationship.

“Join us on the journey to Barry and Billericay as we catch up with the Shipmans and the Wests for the very last time – and maybe find out what exactly did happen on that fishing trip.”

And despite the episode’s Christmas airdate, it’s been reported that the action won’t actually be taking place over the festive season.