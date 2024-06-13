Ruth Jones and Gwyneth Paltrow Mike Marsland/Getty/Ammar Abd Rabbo

Ruth Jones has admitted she doesn’t exactly have the fondest memories of working with Gwyneth Paltrow.

Earlier on in her career, Ruth had a small role in the film Emma, which starred Gwyneth as the titular Jane Austen heroine.

Speaking to her Gavin & Stacey co-star Rob Brydon on his Brydon & podcast, Ruth recalled: “I had two lines. I had to announce Gwyneth Paltrow and say, ‘Miss Woodhouse is here’. And then I had to say ‘Goodbye Miss Woodhouse’ at the exit and let her out.”

However, Ruth claimed that Gwyneth had one of those lines cut, revealing: “She said, ‘Does she really need to say that, can I just come in?’.

“Imagine this for people who are starting out? You’ve got two lines, and someone cut 50 per cent of your script. It’s heartbreaking.”

Gwyneth Paltrow in Emma Moviestore/Shutterstock

Behind the scenes, Ruth says she also tried to engage the future Oscar winner in conversation about the origins of her first name, only for Gwyneth to apparently act “dismissively” towards her.

Ruth recently made headlines when she and collaborator James Corden announced they were teaming up once again for one final episode of Gavin & Stacey, which is due to air this Christmas.

Months earlier, Deadline had reported on the special months earlier, with Ruth quickly shooting down the rumours during a radio interview.