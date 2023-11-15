Hammer Blow For Rishi Sunak As Government's Rwanda Plan Ruled Illegal

Rishi Sunak has been dealt another huge blow. DARREN STAPLES via Getty Images

Rishi Sunak has been dealt a hammer blow after the Supreme Court unanimously ruled the government’s plan to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda is illegal.

It comes after Suella Braverman savaged the prime minister, accusing him of ignoring her advice to prepare a “Plan B” should the scheme be blocked by judges.

Advertisement

The flagship policy - first announced when Boris Johnson was still PM last year - was a key plank of Sunak’s pledge to “stop the boats” carrying asylum seekers across the English Channel.

Under the plan, people arriving in the UK illegally would be deported to Rwanda.

The government hoped this would deter others from attempting to make the crossing.

But the Supreme Court ruling means Sunak will have to come up with a fresh plan.

He is likely to come under intense pressure from right-wing Tory MPs to pull the UK out of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) in order to implement the plan.

But new home secretary James Cleverly recently said he was “not convinced” that was a good idea.

Braverman, who was sacked as home secretary by Sunak on Monday, had made no secret of her desire to leave the convention.

Last night in a lengthy letter attacking Sunak, the former home secretary said she had warned it was likely the Supreme Court would strike down the law.

Advertisement

“Your magical thinking — believing that you can will your way through this without upsetting polite opinion — has meant you have failed to prepare any sort of credible ‘Plan B’,” she said.

“I wrote to you on multiple occasions setting out what a credible Plan B would entail, and making clear that unless you pursue these proposals, in the event of defeat, there is no hope of flights this side of an election. I received no reply from you.”

She added: “You opted instead for wishful thinking as a comfort blanket to avoid having to make hard choices.”

The Rwanda policy was first announced by Priti Patel when she was home secretary during Boris Johnson’s time in No.10.

But it has been bogged down in legal challenges from campaign groups who warned Rwanda is not a safe third country for people to be sent.

Advertisement

The multiple court cases have meant no deportation flights have been able to take off.