7 Ryan Murphy Shows To Stream Next If You've Already Finished Monsters

(L-R) Nicholas Chavez, Chloë Sevigny, Javier Bardem and Cooper Koch in Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menéndez Story Netflix

Whether you’ve binged it all already, you’re just taking it one episode at a time or you’re avoiding the whole thing like the plague, there’s no question that Ryan Murphy’s Monsters is the show everyone has an opinion on right now.

The latest season of the true crime anthology series tells the story of the Menéndez brothers, who were sentenced to life in prison after murdering their parents in the late 1980s.

Before his latest project got the world talking, the polarising super-producer was best known for his work on shows like Glee and American Horror Story, while his work on Feud, Pose and American Crime Story was both critically acclaimed and award-winning.

Meanwhile, his widely varied work with Netflix has included the teen drama The Politician, the big-budget golden age reimagining Hollywood, the dark One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest spin-off Ratched and the emotional documentary A Secret Love.

A third season of Monsters is also set to begin production next month, but if you’re keen to dive further into the Murphy-verse before then, here are seven top recommendations for fans…

The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Repeatedly held up as Ryan Murphy’s best work of his career, the super-producer personally won two Emmys for the second season of American Crime Story, which told the story of serial killer Andrew Cunanan, who murdered fashion designer Gianni Versace and other men in the 90s.

The Assassination Of Gianni Versace has all the hallmarks of Ryan Murphy at its best – it looks beautiful and expensive, boasts an amazing A-list (Penelope Cruz as Donatella Versace is just the tip of the iceberg) and explores difficult themes and real crimes in an unusual and thought-provoking way.

Stream it on: Disney+

The Watcher

Like Ryan Murphy’s Monsters, The Watcher was also inspired by true events. The mystery thriller centres on a family who move into their dream home, only to find themselves on the receiving end of harassment and threatening anonymous letters sent by the titular “Watcher”.

Alongside main stars Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale, the series also features yet another unbelievable cast that includes Jennifer Coolidge, Mia Farrow, Joe Mantello, Margo Martindale and American Horror Story’s Jeff Hiller.

Stream it on: Netflix

Dahmer: Monster – The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Dahmer was still a huge hit for Netflix upon its release in 2022, with lead actor Evan Peters landing an Emmy nomination and co-star Niecy Nash even taking home a win for her performance.

Stream it on: Netflix

American Horror Story: Cult

Evan Peters and Ryan Murphy worked together on nine different seasons of American Horror Story before the US actor decided to take a break from the franchise, saying in 2019 he wanted to have more “fun” with the projects he chose.

“I’m goofy, I’m silly, I like to have fun. I don’t like to yell and scream. I actually hate it,” he admitted. “I think it’s disgusting and really awful, and it’s been a challenge for me.

“Horror Story sort of demanded that of me. It’s been all a massive stretch for me and really difficult to do. It’s hurting my soul and Evan as a person.”

Much as they mightn’t be his favourite roles, Evan was an undeniable stand-out in the American Horror Story ensemble, which was never more evident than in 2017’s Cult.

While many of Ryan Murphy’s projects are period pieces, American Horror Story: Cult couldn’t have been more current, exploring the lead-up to, and aftermath of, the 2016 US election and the culture of fear that surrounded it.

Stream it on: Disney+

Impeachment: American Crime Story

Another of Ryan Murphy’s more successful true crime explorations, this one didn’t deal with murder but political corruption.

Dialling down the hyper-colourful and glossy sheen his projects are so often associated with, Impeachment perfectly summed up the drab and sterile atmosphere of 1990s bureaucracy, and with Monica Lewinsky on board as an executive producer, it offered a very different slant on a scandal that dominated the headlines in the 1990s.

Stream it on: Disney+

American Horror Story: Asylum

Still widely considered the most truly scary season of American Horror Story, Asylum helped really put the show on the map, building on the reputation started with Murder House but running in a completely different direction and diving into very different horror tropes.

It also features a character inspired by the real-life murderer Ed Gein, who will be the central focus of Monster’s third season.

Stream it on: Disney+

Pose

Yeah, alright, this one has absolutely nothing to do with Monsters, it’s just a great show that we wish more people would watch.