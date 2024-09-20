The Perfect Couple Has Officially Been Dethroned As Netflix's Most-Watched TV Show

Billy Howle, Nicole Kidman, Sam Nivola and Jack Reynor in The Perfect Couple HILARY BRONWYN GAYLE/NETFLIX

After two weeks at the top, The Perfect Couple is no longer the most-watched show on Netflix.

The hit murder mystery had been riding high at the number one spot on Netflix’s list of most-watched shows since its debut earlier this month, with even new episodes of Emily In Paris and Selling Sunset failing to dethrone it.

However, at the time of writing, it has now fallen to the number two position.

In its place is the second season of Monster, Ryan Murphy’s true crime-inspired anthology series.

While the first run of Monster retold the true story of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, the second (now dubbed Monsters) centres around the Mendendez brothers, the siblings who were convicted of murdering their parents in the late 1980s.

The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story features Nicholas Chavez and Cooper Koch in the title roles, while Javier Bardem and Ryan Murphy regular Chloë Sevigny play the brothers’ parents.

Also in the cast is three-time Tony winner Nathan Lane as journalist Dominick Dunne, who becomes a key figure in telling the Menendez brothers’ story as the story unfolds.

Meanwhile, American Horror Story’s Leslie Grossman and The Walking Dead star Dallas Roberts are also in the cast.

Nicholas Chavez as Lyle Menendez and Cooper Koch as Erik Menendez in Monsters MILES CRIST/NETFLIX

As for The Perfect Couple, the show’s popularity has led many to speculate about whether the show, initially billed as a miniseries, could get a second season.

Netflix is yet to make an official comment, but Nicole Kidman has expressed interest, as has showrunner Jenna Lamia.