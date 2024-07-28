Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds via Associated Press

Hugh called it a miracle that their latest movie exists before noting that the actors met while playing the superheroes on the set of the 2009 film X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

“While critics didn’t love it, the fans also did not love it,” he quipped.

Ryan said the two didn’t give fans the “classic” Wolverine and Deadpool dynamic before tossing to a picture of Wade Wilson from the film.

“The Magic Mike of Chernobyl,” Ryan said. “That was just about the most embarrassing prosthetic an actor has ever worn in a movie.”

“No, no, no, no, actually, that’s not true. This is the most embarrassing prosthetic an actor has ever worn in a movie,” interjected Hugh before revealing a picture of testicles attached to his character’s neck in Movie 43.

“Oh my god,” Ryan responded. “You look so young.”

You can check out more of Ryan and Hugh’s joint monologue below: