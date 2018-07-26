Ryanair Is Refusing To Compensate Customers For Flights Cancelled Due To Strikes

Ryanair has said it will not compensate customers whose flights have been cancelled due to a recent cabin crew and pilots’ strike.

But the airline is on a collision course with the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) which oversees such matters and has made clear it disagrees with the decision.

Ryanair said in a statement that because the disruption was caused by “extraordinary circumstances, no compensation is due”.

It added: “Under EU261 legislation, no compensation is payable when the union is acting unreasonably and totally beyond the airline’s control.”

This goes against a statement made by the CAA earlier this month which reiterated passengers’ rights.

It said: “Passengers have the right to seek compensation under EU legislation when flights are delayed by three hours or more, cancelled or when they are denied boarding.

“We note that the recent industrial action is not by Ryanair’s UK employees, but it is the view of the UK Civil Aviation Authority... that when a flight cancellation is caused by strike action by the airline’s employees, the airline is required to pay compensation to passengers in respect of the cancellation of the flight, if it has not warned passengers of the cancellation at least two weeks prior to the scheduled time of departure.”