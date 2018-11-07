Ryanair Sacks Staff For 'Staged' Sleeping Photograph In Spain

Ryanair crew members who were pictured sleeping on the floor of a Spanish airport have been sacked, the airline has confirmed.

The photo, which Ryanair said was staged after uncovering CCTV footage, was widely shared across social media.

The video shared by the budget airline apparently shows the six crew members arranging themselves in sleeping positions in a corner of the room before the image was captured in Malaga, Spain.

A Portuguese union, SNPVAC, that represents airline crews criticised Ryanair after the images were revealed.

It had previously disagreed with the airline’s summary of events, claiming that crew members were placed in a room between 1.30am and 6am “without minimum rest facilities”.

The union alleged that crew members – eight pilots and 16 cabin crew– were left “without access to food, drinks and even a place to sit down, as there were only eight seats available for the crew”.

However SNPVAC later confirmed that the staff were moved to a VIP lounge at 6am.