Rylan Clark-Neal Drops Heavy Hint About Big Brother's Future

Rylan Clark-Neal has spiked hopes of Big Brother’s return to TV with a cryptic tweet.
The former ‘Bit On The Side’ presenter gave a signal the reality show may have found a new home, after being axed from Channel 5 earlier this year.
The last series, which concluded earlier this month, was the final one to air on the network, having transferred from Channel 4 in 2011.
However, there have been conflicting reports about BB’s long-term future, with some claims Netflix is interested in acquiring the format, while others have claimed the show is dead in the water.
But after attending an Endemol Shine event on Thursday night, Rylan gave fans renewed hope it will be back.
He tweeted: “Thank you @endemolshineuk for having me tonight. Merry Christmas u crazy lot xxxx.
“Big Brother is always watching....,” he added cryptically.
His comments led many to deduce it was an update on whether another broadcaster had picked up the rights to the show.
Channel 4 and Sky had previously ruled themselves out of picking up the show, while rumours it could be heading to ITV turned out to be unfounded when the broadcaster’s bid to buy Endemol Shine fell through.
Rylan had vowed ensure the show returned, telling the Daily Star earlier this month: “My brain just doesn’t understand that it’s not coming back.
“To me, I can’t understand that I have presented it for the last time, It’s going to be majorly missed.
“And trust me, I am doing everything I can do in my power to get it back.”
The main show’s host Emma Willis has pledged her allegiance should it move to another broadcaster.
Speaking to Radio Times, she said: “Would I be a part of another ‘Big Brother’? Why wouldn’t I? I’ve been a part of it for such a long time.
“As long as diaries allowed for it and it was still the ‘Big Brother’ I know and love, then yes.”