Rylan Clark-Neal Drops Heavy Hint About Big Brother's Future

The former ‘Bit On The Side’ presenter gave a signal the reality show may have found a new home, after being axed from Channel 5 earlier this year.

Rylan Clark-Neal has spiked hopes of Big Brother ’s return to TV with a cryptic tweet.

The last series, which concluded earlier this month, was the final one to air on the network, having transferred from Channel 4 in 2011.

However, there have been conflicting reports about BB’s long-term future, with some claims Netflix is interested in acquiring the format, while others have claimed the show is dead in the water.

But after attending an Endemol Shine event on Thursday night, Rylan gave fans renewed hope it will be back.

He tweeted: “Thank you @endemolshineuk for having me tonight. Merry Christmas u crazy lot xxxx.

“Big Brother is always watching....,” he added cryptically.