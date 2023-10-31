S Club Fans Evacuated From Arena After 'Incident' During Live Show

S Club performing at The O2 Arena last week Lorne Thomson via Getty Images

The latest stop on S Club’s ongoing UK tour was disrupted on Monday night when a “minor incident” led to a partial evacuation of the arena.

During their performance at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena, reports claimed that fans were suddenly “plunged into darkness” during a performance of the song Alive, after which they were evacuated from the venue.

The moment it all went dark mid way through Alive . Feel like S club in liverpool must be cursed or something #sclub #goodtimestour pic.twitter.com/dJPWYpA38s — Evann Griffiths (@evann_lfc) October 30, 2023

Fortunately the issue was “resolved quickly”, and the rest of the show was able to go ahead without incident, according to a statement from the M&S Arena.

Writing on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Monday night, the venue said: “Tonight, as S Club were close to finishing their set at the arena, there was a minor incident which triggered a partial evacuation.

“The issue was resolved quickly and we were able to restart the show.”

“We will be launching a full investigation,” they added. “The safety of the audience, staff and performers is always our primary concern.”

Tonight, as S Club were close to finishing their set at the arena, there was a minor incident which triggered a partial evacuation. The issue was resolved quickly and we were able to restart the show. We will be launching a full investigation. The safety of the audience, staff… — M&S Bank Arena Liverpool (@MandSBankArena) October 30, 2023

S Club’s performance in Liverpool was originally supposed to take place on Friday 13 October, but was delayed by two weeks due to a fire on site.

The chart-topping group began their Good Times tour earlier this month, marking the first time they have performed as a five-piece.

All seven members of the band once known as S Club 7 were originally supposed to be taking part, prior to Paul Cattermole’s death in April.

Following this, singer Hannah Spearritt announced that she had made the decision to withdraw from the reunion tour, with Jo O’Meara, Rachel Stevens, Jon Lee, Bradley McIntosh and Tina Barrett going ahead with the planned shows.