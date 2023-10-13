S Club Fans Have Their Say As The Band's Reunion Tour Finally Gets Underway

S Club pictured earlier this year Kate Green via Getty Images

S Club have reminded fans that there still “ain’t no party like an S Club party” after kicking off their much-hyped reunion tour.

The chart-topping pop group kicked off their Good Times Tour in Manchester on Thursday night, in celebration of their 25-year anniversary.

Advertisement

Sadly, only five of the original members of the original S Club 7 line-up were part of the tour – Rachel Stevens, Tina Barrett, Jo O’Meara, Bradley McIntosh and Jon Lee – following Paul Cattermole’s death from natural causes in April of this year, at the age of 46.

Fellow bandmate Hannah Spearritt was also absent from the tour, after saying she “ didn’t feel right” doing the shows without Paul.

Ahead of the first performance, there were some mixed emotions in the crowd, but fan reactions on X (previously Twitter) seem to unanimously agree that the show was both a fitting tribute to Paul, and a strong start for this nostalgic trip down memory lane.

“What. A. Night. Oh my god. I love you all with my whole heart!” one passionate fan wrote.

Meanwhile, another shared a personal reflection on how much the tour meant to her, writing: “‘And when that rainbows shining over you…’ one of the best and happiest memories I have with my mum [was] when I was about 8 years old, she took me to see S Club… two decades later, here we were again!”

Advertisement

what. a. night. Oh my god 😭✨ I love you all with my whole heart @sclub pic.twitter.com/bNKjnu4qpZ — 𝑳𝒐𝒓𝒏𝒂 ♡ (@withlovelorna) October 13, 2023

So many emotions all rolled into one, what a beyond fabulous evening.. mini after show party, cos there ain’t no party like an S Club partaaaay! @sclub pic.twitter.com/uZhjaNkWVa — joanna-frances♡ (@_jaybesfarmer) October 13, 2023

Felt like a teenager tonight at @Sclub in Manchester. Fab opening night 🙌🏻🪡 pic.twitter.com/3cgWMOwxgK — kye.🐝 (@itsmekye) October 12, 2023

Saw @sclub tonight on night one of the tour in Manchester and it was hit after hit; had my doubts but it was a fun night and the tribute to Paul was lovely! ✨ pic.twitter.com/tTjgWxpdsP — B-List At Capital (@BListAtCapital) October 12, 2023

Well that was an opening night to say the least! #sclub @AOArena pic.twitter.com/gH2KiVtbhy — Simon Ellis (@SimonEllisMusic) October 13, 2023

Advertisement

“And when that rainbows shining over you…” 🏻🌈💜 One of the best and happiest memories I have with my Mum is when I was about 8 years old she took me to see @sclub… two decades later, here we were again! I love you Mama, let’s reach for the stars ⭐️🎶 pic.twitter.com/Ej514SinbS — 👻 S.A 👻 (@FloralFloss) October 13, 2023

Ain't no party like an S Club Party pic.twitter.com/dv5S6d7Rrh — Miss Mills (@Miss_Mills44) October 12, 2023

Never thought id cry at a Sclub gig, be warned if you are going. #Paul #Sclub7 #Sclub — Team_O'Meara (@Team_Jo_Omeara) October 12, 2023

The band performed their smash-hit songs such as Don’t Stop Movin’ and Reach, before they aired a video montage of Paul to honour their late friend.

Advertisement

Bradley said: “Gone but you will never be forgotten. We miss you every single day.”

Jon then encouraged the stadium to “raise the roof one last time for Paul” and thanked their dedicated fans for all the love and support after his tragic death.

He added: “Thank you so much. It’s very special for us this evening obviously. We dedicate this performance to Paul and The British Heart Foundation.”

The re-branded S Club then performed their latest single, These Are The Days, to sign off the touching tribute.

S Club 7 pictured after announcing their reunion tour in February Dave J Hogan via Getty Images

Tina explained: “For 20 years now people have been asking me - when are you guys going to release new music? So we thought this year, let’s do it.”

Advertisement

Bradley continued: “And we did. We dedicated this song to Paul and all of the memories we shared.”