S Club Fans Have Their Say As The Band's Reunion Tour Finally Gets Underway

S Club have reminded fans that there still “ain’t no party like an S Club party” after kicking off their much-hyped reunion tour.
The chart-topping pop group kicked off their Good Times Tour in Manchester on Thursday night, in celebration of their 25-year anniversary.
Sadly, only five of the original members of the original S Club 7 line-up were part of the tour – Rachel Stevens, Tina Barrett, Jo O’Meara, Bradley McIntosh and Jon Lee – following Paul Cattermole’s death from natural causes in April of this year, at the age of 46.
Fellow bandmate Hannah Spearritt was also absent from the tour, after saying she “ didn’t feel right” doing the shows without Paul.
Ahead of the first performance, there were some mixed emotions in the crowd, but fan reactions on X (previously Twitter) seem to unanimously agree that the show was both a fitting tribute to Paul, and a strong start for this nostalgic trip down memory lane.
“What. A. Night. Oh my god. I love you all with my whole heart!” one passionate fan wrote.
Meanwhile, another shared a personal reflection on how much the tour meant to her, writing: “‘And when that rainbows shining over you…’ one of the best and happiest memories I have with my mum [was] when I was about 8 years old, she took me to see S Club… two decades later, here we were again!”
The band performed their smash-hit songs such as Don’t Stop Movin’ and Reach, before they aired a video montage of Paul to honour their late friend.
Bradley said: “Gone but you will never be forgotten. We miss you every single day.”
Jon then encouraged the stadium to “raise the roof one last time for Paul” and thanked their dedicated fans for all the love and support after his tragic death.
He added: “Thank you so much. It’s very special for us this evening obviously. We dedicate this performance to Paul and The British Heart Foundation.”
The re-branded S Club then performed their latest single, These Are The Days, to sign off the touching tribute.
Tina explained: “For 20 years now people have been asking me - when are you guys going to release new music? So we thought this year, let’s do it.”
Bradley continued: “And we did. We dedicated this song to Paul and all of the memories we shared.”
S Club are performing around the UK as part of their Good Times tour.