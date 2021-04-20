ENTERTAINMENT
20/04/2021 10:49 BST

Sacha Baron Cohen Reveals How That Other Infamous Borat 2 Moment Unfolded

This scene involved ducking the police several times.

Sacha Baron Cohen shared some behind-the-scenes secrets from one of the most memorable scenes in the Borat sequel (that doesn’t involve a former New York mayor).

It’s the scene in which Sacha co-star Maria Bakalova – in character as Borat and his daughter, Tutar – turn a cupcake mishap into a plot device that leads them into a so-called “pregnancy crisis centre”.

These centres often look like places for those seeking abortions to get help. Instead, they are fronts for anti-abortion organisations where people are pressured into going through with their pregnancy ― even in seemingly extreme situations. 

In a video for Vanity Fair, the Oscar-nominated star explained how the scene unfolded, how it was shot and how the nature of his filming style and comedic methods left little room for error:

READ MORE:

MORE: ukfilm Sacha Baron Cohen borat 2

Conversations