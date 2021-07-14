Sacha Baron Cohen Wins Defamation Legal Battle Against US Politician Roy Moore

Sacha Baron Cohen has won a legal victory over a US politician who sued him after being tricked into appearing in a TV sketch involving a so-called “paedophile detector”.

A judge dismissed Roy Moore’s 95 million dollar (£68.9 million) lawsuit against the British comedian and actor over a segment on the 2018 satirical series Who Is America?.

Moore, a 74-year-old failed US Senate candidate and former senior judge from Alabama, had been accused of sexual misconduct when he appeared on the show under the pretence of accepting an award for his support for Israel.

Instead, he was interviewed by Cohen in character as Colonel Erran Morad, who waved a device said to be able to detect sex offenders.