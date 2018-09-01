David Mirzoeff - PA Images via Getty Images An inflated blimp of London mayor Sadiq Khan depicted in a bikini flies over Parliament Square

A giant balloon of London Mayor Sadiq Khan dressed in a bikini has taken to the skies ahead of an event which will see it launched over Parliament Square today.

The launch of the 29ft blimp comes as the man behind the event, Yanny Bruere, attempted to defend himself against claims he previously sent anti-semitic tweets from a now deleted twitter account.

Appearing on Sky News, Bruere said the tweets were “taken out of context” and reports on it were full of “inaccuracies”.