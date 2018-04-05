The London Mayor Sadiq Khan has said he is “angered and heartbroken” by the spate of violent deaths that have stunned the capital.
Seven people have been murdered in the capital since Friday, including two on Wednesday evening in the borough of Hackney alone.
The statement came after the Tottenham MP David Lammy hit out at Khan and the Home Secretary, Amber Rudd, for not visiting crime-hit constituencies sooner, including his own, Haringey, where four young people have been killed since Christmas.
Lammy tweeted that he was “sick of the political football”.
In the hours after Lammy’s attack, Khan issued a statement saying: “I’m angered and heartbroken by the number of violent deaths on our streets this week - and this year.
“It’s been devastating to see lives - so many of them young lives - senselessly ended and more families left in despair.”
He added that 35 people have been charged with murder in 2018 so far and said anyone caught carrying a knife “will feel the full force of the law”.
He said more police patrols had been ordered and extra stop and search powers were in place.
Khan hit out at cuts to the Metropolitan Police’s budget, saying: “Already in the last seven years we have lost £700 million from the policing budget. Over the next three years the Government plans to cut another £300 million. That’s a billion pounds worth of cuts.
“So my message to the Government is please work with us to solve this national problem.”
He added: “12 of those who have lost their lives this year have been teenagers.
“As the father of two teenagers daughters I worry as a dad, and that’s why we have to make sure we grapple with this problem – but I can’t solve it by myself.”
Just before Khan issued his statement on Thursday, a man in his 20s was stabbed in Walthamstow, after a 16-year-old boy was fatally shot in the east London borough on Monday.
On Wednesday, two men, aged 18 and 53, were also killed in unrelated incidents.
Violent deaths in London since Monday:
-
Israel Ogunsola, 18, was stabbed on Wednesday on Link Street in Hackney. Despite police and paramedics’ efforts to save him, he died around half an hour later. Two 17-year-olds have been arrested on suspicions of his murder.
-
A 53-year-old, who has not yet been named, was found unconscious in a bookmakers in Clapton, Hackney on Wednesday and died at the scene. Police believe he had had an “altercation” there with someone else who then left.
-
Amaan Shakoor, 16, was shot on Monday in Walthamstow and died on Wednesday. His family said it was a case of ‘mistaken identity’.
-
Tanesha Melbourne, 17, was shot in a drive-by shooting in Tottenham on Monday