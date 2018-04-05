Bloomberg via Getty Images Sadiq Khan

The London Mayor Sadiq Khan has said he is “angered and heartbroken” by the spate of violent deaths that have stunned the capital. Seven people have been murdered in the capital since Friday, including two on Wednesday evening in the borough of Hackney alone. The statement came after the Tottenham MP David Lammy hit out at Khan and the Home Secretary, Amber Rudd, for not visiting crime-hit constituencies sooner, including his own, Haringey, where four young people have been killed since Christmas. Lammy tweeted that he was “sick of the political football”.

I'm sick of the political football. What I want is a political consensus.



After 4 young people have lost their lives in Haringey since Christmas I have not even had a phone call or a meeting with the PM or Home Secretary.



Where is the leadership? pic.twitter.com/1XmjGso9vs — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) April 5, 2018

In the hours after Lammy’s attack, Khan issued a statement saying: “I’m angered and heartbroken by the number of violent deaths on our streets this week - and this year. “It’s been devastating to see lives - so many of them young lives - senselessly ended and more families left in despair.” He added that 35 people have been charged with murder in 2018 so far and said anyone caught carrying a knife “will feel the full force of the law”.

I‘m angered and heartbroken by the recent violent deaths on our streets. @metpoliceuk patrols have already been increased and extra stop-and-search powers are in place. If you have any information about these horrific crimes – please contact the police. pic.twitter.com/Zc0fvyV7J7 — Mayor of London (@MayorofLondon) April 5, 2018