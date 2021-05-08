Sadiq Khan Re-Elected As London Mayor Despite Late Tory Surge

Sadiq Khan has won the London mayoralty for Labour despite a late Tory surge in the capital.

Khan clinched a second term at City Hall after winning 45% to challenger Shaun Bailey’s 35%.

He won a total of 1,206,034 (55.2%) votes to Bailey’s 977,601 (44.8%), on a turnout of 42%.

The London mayor’s win followed more comprehensive metro mayoral victories for Andy Burnham in greater Manchester and Steve Rotheram in Liverpool. Labour also triumphed in the Welsh parliament.

Khan’s win, plus other victories for Labour in the West of England and Cambridgeshire mayoral races, provided much needed relief for Keir Starmer after heavy defeats to the Tories in the Hartlepool by-election and other parts of England.

Every opinion poll for months had given Khan a lead of 15 points. One poll put him on a massive 50%, nearly winning on first preferences, but the actual London result was much tighter.

Several Labour activists reported difficulty in motivating the party’s inner city working class vote, while the Conservatives mobilised their forces in outer London.

In the end, Khan held off the Tory surge and Labour performed even better in London Assembly seats.

Khan’s vote dipped by 4.2% on his 2016 result, while Bailey narrowly increased the Tory share from Zac Goldsmith’s performance that year.

Green party candidate Siân Berry polled 7.8%, up 2% on five years ago, while the Lib Dems’ Luisa Porritt managed 4.4%, down slightly.

Among the minority party candidates, YouTuber independent Niko Omilana (49,628 votes) came in 5th place, beating the Reclaim Party’s Laurence Fox (47,634).

Joke candidate Count Binface came in 9th place beating Jeremy Corbyn’s conspiracy theorist brother Piers, who came 11th.

In his victory speech, Khan called for unity. “The scars of Brexit remain, a crude culture war is pushing us further apart. We must use this moment of national recovery to heal those divisions.

“Coronavirus doesn’t care if you are a Brexiteer, a Remainer or woke.”