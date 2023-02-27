The Screen Actors Guild Awards is a celebration of the year’s best achievements on both the big and small screen – and this year’s event was every bit as star-studded as you’d hope.
Leading in the film acting categories were stars like Michelle Yeoh, Angela Bassett, Cate Blanchett, Viola Davis, Ana De Armas and Jamie Lee Curtis, who were all present and correct on the night, and gave us some big fashion moments on the red carpet.
We also have to shout out some of the male nominees who made an impact on the red carpet, including Austin Butler, Barry Keoghan, James Marsden, Ke Huy Quan, Eddie Redmayne and Paul Mescal.
When it came to TV, it’s probably no great surprise that The White Lotus was the big winner on the night, with Jennifer Coolidge adding another prestigious award to her ever-growing collection.
The cast also scooped Best Ensemble Performance In A Drama, and it was great to see the likes of Aubrey Plaza, Will Sharpe, Simona Tabasco, Beatrice Granno, Haley Lu Richardson and Sabrina Impacciatore all turning it out on the red carpet as they made their way into the event to represent the award-winning show.
Meanwhile, other big names from the TV world to make a splash on the red carpet included Euphoria’s Zendaya, Quinta Brunson of Abbott Elementary, The Dropout star Amanda Seyfried and Jenna Ortega.
Scroll through the gallery below for all the A-list snaps you need to see from the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards. And for the full list of SAG Awards winners, click here.