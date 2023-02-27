Zendaya, Paul Mescal, Angela Bassett, Austin Butler and Quinta Brunson at the 2023 SAG Awards Myung J Chun /Valerie Macon/Getty

The Screen Actors Guild Awards is a celebration of the year’s best achievements on both the big and small screen – and this year’s event was every bit as star-studded as you’d hope.

When it came to TV, it’s probably no great surprise that The White Lotus was the big winner on the night, with Jennifer Coolidge adding another prestigious award to her ever-growing collection.

The cast also scooped Best Ensemble Performance In A Drama, and it was great to see the likes of Aubrey Plaza, Will Sharpe, Simona Tabasco, Beatrice Granno, Haley Lu Richardson and Sabrina Impacciatore all turning it out on the red carpet as they made their way into the event to represent the award-winning show.

The cast of The White Lotus series 2 Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

Meanwhile, other big names from the TV world to make a splash on the red carpet included Euphoria’s Zendaya, Quinta Brunson of Abbott Elementary, The Dropout star Amanda Seyfried and Jenna Ortega.

Scroll through the gallery below for all the A-list snaps you need to see from the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards.