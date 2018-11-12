Sainsbury’s Christmas ad is here and while many of you will be cooing over the stand-out child’s stellar rendition of ‘You Get What You Give’, we can’t get over the costumes.
‘The Big Night’ depicts a school Christmas show – a familiar event for many families – and follows a young girl dressed as a star nervously stepping on stage before the audience, including her emotional mother.
After getting a reassuring nod from her mum, eight-year-old Tia Isaac from London starts belting out the 90s classic, and is supported by a cast of children playing a host of weird and wonderful Christmas characters, from a nativity camel to baubles and presents and even a set of fairy lights.
The ad features almost 60 talented children from across the country, some as young as six. It also captures genuine reactions from the audience, as some of the cast’s parents featured are seeing their child perform for the first time.
So while you might be used to tying a tea towel to your child’s head to turn them into a shepherd, or dangle tinsel over them to create an angel, these costumes are on a whole new level.
The Plug
The Star
The Bauble
The Queen’s Speech
The Turkey Drummer
The Cracking Cracker
(Look on the far left side of the stage)