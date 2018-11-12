Sainsbury’s Christmas ad is here and while many of you will be cooing over the stand-out child’s stellar rendition of ‘You Get What You Give’, we can’t get over the costumes.

‘The Big Night’ depicts a school Christmas show – a familiar event for many families – and follows a young girl dressed as a star nervously stepping on stage before the audience, including her emotional mother.

After getting a reassuring nod from her mum, eight-year-old Tia Isaac from London starts belting out the 90s classic, and is supported by a cast of children playing a host of weird and wonderful Christmas characters, from a nativity camel to baubles and presents and even a set of fairy lights.

