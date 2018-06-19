Cannabis could be legalised for medicinal purposes, Sajid Javid has announced.

The home secretary told MPs on Tuesday morning that if a government review concluded the drug had “significant medical benefits” the law would be changed.

Theresa May has been under pressure to review drugs regulations as children have been denied access to products derived from cannabis which could alleviate life-threatening epileptic seizures.

Javid intervened at the weekend to provide a 20-day licence to allow 12-year-old Billy Caldwell to be treated with cannabis oil.

Today he announced a second child, Alfie Dingley, would be granted a licence to receive cannabis-based drugs.

Charlotte Caldwell, Billy’s mother, said the change in policy showed “the power of mummies of sick children has bust the political process wide open”.

Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt, who was sitting alongside Javid as he made the announcement, welcomed the move.