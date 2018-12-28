Sajid Javid Declares English Channel Migrants Crisis A 'Major Incident'

Sajid Javid has declared the rising number of migrants attempting to cross the English Channel a “major incident” and has asked for an urgent call with his French counterpart.
The home secretary made the move on Friday following an increase in the numbers of refugees reaching Britain by sea over recent days.
Authorities were called to several incidents which saw 40 migrants including two children, some in dinghies, cross the Channel on Christmas Day.
Some seven more migrants arrived on Boxing Day, while a further 23 migrants reached the south coast of England on Thursday, according to authorities.
The Home Office said Javid had “taken control of the response to the rising number of migrants attempting to cross the Channel in small boats”.
It said there was “concern that it is only a matter of time before people lose their lives”.
Javid has held a conference call with Border Force officials, Immigration Enforcement and the National Crime Agency.
The department said: “He has insisted the Home Office treat the situation as a major incident and has appointed a Gold Commander and asked for daily updates.
“The home secretary has also asked for an urgent call with his French counterpart over the weekend to reaffirm the continuing need for the UK and France to work closely together to tackle the problem.
“He has also commissioned detailed options from Border Force about the provision of additional vessels in the Channel, including another Border Force cutter, and whether this is likely to encourage more people to try and make the crossing rather than act as a deterrence.”
