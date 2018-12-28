Sajid Javid Declares English Channel Migrants Crisis A 'Major Incident'

Sajid Javid has declared the rising number of migrants attempting to cross the English Channel a “major incident” and has asked for an urgent call with his French counterpart.

The home secretary made the move on Friday following an increase in the numbers of refugees reaching Britain by sea over recent days.

Authorities were called to several incidents which saw 40 migrants including two children, some in dinghies, cross the Channel on Christmas Day.

Some seven more migrants arrived on Boxing Day, while a further 23 migrants reached the south coast of England on Thursday, according to authorities.